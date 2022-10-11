PETER OBI, DUMO LULU-BRIGGS MEET

As the political climate unravels with preparations by political parties for 2023 general elections, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and the Governorship Candidate of ACCORD, Rivers State, a distinguished legal luminary and oil industry mogul, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs met recently and a photograph of the encounter, released this morning on the social media space has set tongues wagging with all manner of speculations.

The meeting of arguably two of the most popular political figures, who have different ambitions in their electoral constituencies, on the Nigerian political landscape at this time, is like the deep calling onto the deep, to connect.

Interestingly, both candidates have become very popular and iconic spearheads of two massively supported, people centred and driven organic movements, the ‘Obidients’ for Peter Obi and the “WE Agenda, Putting People First” for Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

Our special correspondent at Flashpointnews.com, who was very much amazed at the speed with which the photograph of Mr. Peter Obi and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, shaking hands, had gone viral on social media, reached out to Mr. Nia’Bari Fakae, the SA to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs for his comments.

Mr. Fakae had this to say about the encounter

“Accord and Labour Party are not the biggest in the race, but we can all agree that these two personalities, Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Mr. Peter Obi tower above traditional party institutions. They are men who have chronicled true democratic love, as evidenced in how the populace has bought into “The We Agenda” in Rivers State, and the “Obidient Movement” in Nigeria.

“It is important to note what we need now as Nigerians is less of party politics, and more of “personality politics” where leaders who share same views on the restoration of Nigeria, work together at the most collective solution for the people.

“All I can say for now, is to remind Rivers people to think and act Accordingly in Rivers State, let’s put people first and ensure prosperity for all”, he admonished.

Flashpointnews.com special correspondent, also reached out to the PRO of Rivers Accord, Mr. Iyene Douglas and this is what he had to say about the trending photograph:

“Recall that the wind of change that has presented the paradigm shift as experienced in the political atmosphere today has made it obvious that Nigerians are tired of wandering in the wilderness that its leaders have brought them into, and now ready to take their destinies in their hands.

“As such, the norm of prioritizing party over candidates has come to an end, and that of prioritizing candidate over party has begun to live.

“It’s in this light that parties like the Labour party, Accord, SDP, NDP, NRM, etc, have been having not just their say, but now having their way in the hearts of Nigerians.

“Knowing that Nigerians have decided to prioritize candidates instead of parties, it has become pertinent for candidates to also prioritize Nigerians not Party. It would therefore not be surprising, when those that have the people’s interest at heart, even if they are of opposition parties, meet periodically.

“At work places, Religious gatherings, in our homes, even at the Airports and on the road, what is most important is that, Nigeria must make progress, enjoy a peaceful coexistence, live In Unity and put an end to those factors that have kept us in a seeming perpetual stagnation.

“The duo of Mr. Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of Labour party and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs the Governorship candidate of Accord in Rivers State, are two Candidates that have so far shown that they are indeed amongst a select group of patriotic Nigerians that are sincere and passionately ready to put people first.

“Though from different political parties, they are twin in Integrity, Preparedness, Selflessness and sacrificially ready to bring back the Glory Nigeria should be known for; they have the HEADS and the HEARTS.

“So, we believe that this meeting actually has the potentials of birthing a synergy for a better Nigeria and a Great Rivers State. After all, putting PEOPLE first is the essence of our habitation in this constituency called Nigeria.

“It can only be for the greater good of the people, when two good men like these two meet,” Mr. Iyene Douglas enthused.