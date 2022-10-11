Rivers 2023: NAWOJ, RIVERS CHAPTER, DRUMS SUPPORT FOR DUMO LULU-BRIGGS’ GIRL CHILD,WOMEN, CHILDREN DEVT. AGENDA

Few days to the kick-off of the Governorship and State Assembly campaigns, the paradigm shift here in Rivers State keeps adding greater value for a purposeful Rivers State of our dream.

As we all know, the Rivers State chapter of Accord has so far become that stainless beautiful damsel that Residents of Rivers State have come to accept as befitting of a stainless beautiful bride that has the capacity of a virtuous legacy.

This beauty, again, caught the eyes, heart and desire of the Rivers State branch of NAWOJ, as the group paid a courtesy visit to the Governorship candidate of the party yesterday, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, at his Port Harcourt residence.

The Governorship candidate wasn’t alone in receiving the women; the Deputy Governorship candidate, Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam, the DG of the Dumo Lulu-Briggs campaign Organization and the State Chairman of the party, were all present to receive the great women of NAWOJ.

While speaking, the chairperson of the group, Comrade Mrs. Susan Serekara-Nwikhana revealed that, the group painstakingly searched through and through, and came to the conclusion that only Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Accord Governorship candidate has truly come to convince them beyond all reasonable doubts that indeed he has the people’s interest at heart, and will truly serve Rivers people if given a chance.

According to her, their conviction which was thorough, is built on the foundation of his special interest, love and care for the women, noting that amongst other candidates contesting for same position, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has stood out convincingly, especially when you look at the fundamental projects he has carried out in terms of impacting the lives of women, girls and children, from his hard earned resources which didn’t wait for one government or public office to be held before doing the great and positive things he has been doing in people’s lives.

“This is the essence for which we have come to identify with you and work with you to actualize the Rivers dream that will put us first”, the chairperson stated.

She added that, the group also appreciates him for his unwavering effort of carrying the women along in all that he has ever done, even in his tours so far, adding that the choice of his running mate is a practical example of his love for every woman, mother and girl in Rivers State and beyond.

Pointing to some women the Governorship candidate has already engaged in his campaign train, and been working with for long, the chairperson declared, “this is yet another practical example of love and fruitful interest you have consistently displayed and proved not only to us but to the entire Rivers people that you’re women friendly, just as you are youth friendly”, she said.

She then made a proposal to the widely anticipated incoming Governor of Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, that the group seek partnership with him in the area of the “Girl Child”. She stated that, NAWOJ is a trusted tool for the advocacy of bettering the lives of every girl child in Rivers State and beyond, and that if for any reason he needs them to add a voice in such areas that concerns the Girl Child, they will always without hesitation answer to that call, she assured.

The State Chairman of the party, on his part thanked the women for finding Accord worthy of such recognition and embrace, that if amongst all the parties in the State, they have come to find Accord worthy of such salient trust, then no doubt, Accord has got a lot in her hands.

According to him, when a people come to identify with you in such manner, it simply means that they are putting thei future in your hands, and there is no way you will take that trust with levity, save that you must guard it with all jealousy, knowing that failure and disappoinment cannot be an option. So, we take this task seriously, for to us, “much is now expected, since you have given us this much”, he said.

He however enjoined them to take the message of “the We agenda, putting PEOPLE first in One Accord” to all nooks and crannies, they should remind the people that it’s time to put themselves first, and that the man whose hour has come is here by the Grace of God to take them to that Divine destination they have always Desired.

He told them that they should know that the lie that votes don’t count has been killed and destroyed, and that the trurh that votes count is here to change the ugly narrative that has brought us so much pains, hunger, poverty and retrogression, adding that Dumo Lulu-Briggs is the best man chosen for this hour that has come, and the onus is now on them to join Rivers people in this venture that will give us the platform that we will use to realize our aspirations, he said.

The Deputy Governorship candidate Princess Mrs Tambari Hilda Dedam expressed great Joy for their visit. She asked them to take their time to thank Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs who amongst other qualified persons picked her to be his running mate. She said, it would have been anybody, even better politically qualified, yet, the God who qualifies better directed him to choose me. Indeed, he is one man that has our (women) interest at heart.

She advised them to go out there and keep preaching “the We agenda, putting PEOPLE first in One Accord” gospel to the people. Reminding them that, God has given us a blank cheque in Dumo Lulu-Briggs who fathers call a father and see as a father, because of his attitude of fatherly touch. That this is the time to put us first in the government that we will be part of, that will always put us first, she assured.

The Governorship candidate Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs in his response appreciated the group for coming, even as he thanked them for finding him worthy, and then promised not to take this trust for granted, but give all it takes to make certain they will always be put first.

The most favored Governorship Candidate said, women are the Mothers of the State, the ones God Himself takes seriously, the ones whose prayers God first attends to and gives swift answers, the completion of man and the voice that speaks in defence for any nation, why should we not follow God’s lead to take women even more seriously, so that God will through them bless us and bless our everyday living? Surely, we shall, he stressed.

He however advised them to be vigilant of politicians that will come to seek them, yet, only see them as important after every 4 years of an administration and urged that the women should as a matter of reality, be selfish enough to identify such deceits and then embrace only those in whose vehicle they know they will realize their aspirations.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

10/10/2022.