ONELGA Flood: OBUAH PROVIDES ACCOMMODATION FOR 100 YOUTH CORPERS

Immediate past Former Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has continued to identify with victims of the flood disaster in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, with the provision of residential accommodation for one hundred (100) members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the area.

According to the NYSC Local Government Inspector for ONELGA, Stella Ejor, who disclosed this while speaking on Go-Round TV on Wednesday, Bro. Obuah said the gesture is to get a place of accommodation for the corpers until the flood is over.

She said the corps members affected by the flood were those serving at Ndoni, Egbada, Egbema, Agah, Mgbede, Okwuzi, Obagi, Idu Ogba and Oboburu communities.

The Inspector who said the corpers would be housed at Bro. Obuah’s hotel at OKPOSI, expressed fears that the surging flood was on its way to Akabuka community, adding that Bro. Obuah has directed that mattresses and beddings should be procured for the comfort of the corpers.

“There is also a place at the Low Cost Housing Estate where Bro. Obuah has also directed that other corps members should be camped”, she said, and described Obuah as a Godly man and father with listening ears.

Recall that Obuah, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and Mbanabara-Agu 1 of Orashi Kingdom had been on tour of badly affected communities in ONELGA, providing succour to victims.

Despite having his magnificent Krisdera Hotels also affected by the flood, some video footages have gone viral on social media showing Bro. Obuah on t-shirts and shorts wading through some flooded homes to offer help to stranded victims.

In yet another video footage, Obuah was seen frying garri, for some flood victims who could not leave their homes to fetch some food.

On Tuesday, Bro. Obuah caused a stir at the Ebocha-Egbema bridge when he stopped over to empathize with some victims.

At Ndoni, he stopped, introduced himself to an elderly woman and gave her a dash as her face lighted up in smiles. He beckoned to a woman selling yam, and was told that each yam sold for N1000. But to her shock, Obuah squeezed N10,000 and collected just one of the yams.

Bro. Obuah on Monday, fulfilled his promise to provide four IDP camps by donating his Clarion Hotels located at Okposi as well as one of his business premises.

Famous for his benevolence towards the downtrodden, Bro. Obuah has said at many fora that he derives immense joy from humanitarian services.

Hear him: “It’s in my blood. The secret behind my philanthropic acts is in the scriptures that say whatever you do, remember the poor, the less privileged, those who are not as able as you are and ensure to share the little you have among them, because they are also important, even Christ said, whatever you do to the least of them, you do unto Him.

“Another reason is because of Christ and we love God and you cannot love God without loving humanity”.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

To Bro Felix Obuah.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022