RT. HON. DEKOR, EXCITED OVER NOMINATION OF GOV WIKE FOR DISTINGUISHED AWARD IN INFRASTRUCTURE DELIVERY; SAYS HE DESERVES NOTHING LESS

As the news of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s nomination for Infrastructure Delivery Award by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government reverberates, the Rivers State number one citizen has continued to receive encomiums and accolades.

One of the such well meaning Nigerians is Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, the federal lawmaker representing the good people of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

According to Rt. Hon. Dekor, Governor Nyesom Wike has raised the bar of good governance so high in this country that everybody can feel and see it. He does not deserve anything less, he noted.

The Khana/Gokana representative and House Committee Chairman on Host Communities was however quick to note that most exciting is the due regard and honour coming from the federal government that is controlled by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to a PDP Governor.

“I doff my cap for His Excellency for the Honour and wish to congratulate him for the pride and honour brought to the Rivers people. I also wish the entire country could see things this way and reciprocate the feat by electing selfless and performing Nigerian citizens into positions of trust and higher responsibilities irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, religion and political affiliation. I bet you this nation will be a heaven on earth if this were to be,” the Ogoni-born politician echoed.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and one time Commissioner of works in the State said without mincing words that the only way out of the doldrums is to pray to have the like of Gov Wike at the helm of affairs across the states of the country and, “not just praying but going the extra mile to support such rare political icons,” he declared.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor Media Team.

October 12, 2022