ELUMELU COMMENCES MORE CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS IN ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI, AS OBI MARTHA DUNKWU COMMENDS HIS ACHIEVEMENTS

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives (bottom) and some of the community projects in the Federal constituency

In his determination to ensure community development in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has commenced construction of more projects in some of the communities across the four Local Government Areas within the Federal Constituency.

The projects which are in the 2022 budget and will impact directly on the lives of the people incIude; Information and Communication Technology, ICT centres, Ultramodern Community Town Halls, Farm Resorts, Ultramodern Store Houses and Ultramodern Palaces.

Benefitting Communities are: Issele-Uku with ICT Centre and Community Town Hall; Okpanam with ICT Centre and Omu Palace; Ubulu-Okiti with ICT Centre; Otulu with Community Town Hall; Ashama with Community Town Hall; Ogwashi-Uku with Farm Resort; Issele-Asagba with Community Town Hall; Ubulu-Unor with Community Palace and Ubulu-Uku with Community Town Hall.

Some of the Projects like the ICT Centres in Okpanam and Ubulu-Okiti, Community Town Halls in Issele-Asagba and Ashama, had commenced four weeks ago and are now in advanced stages, while some others including; Construction of the ICT Centre and the Community Town Hall in Issele-Uku, the Omu Palace in Okpanam, the Ogwashi-Uku Farm Resort and the Ubulu-Uku Community Town Hall, commenced in earnest last week due to delay in land allocation and other challenges.

Construction work on the Illah Comprehensive Community Town Hall and that of Ubulu-Unor Obi’s Palace are yet to commence due to challenges which are being taken care of by the Contractor, Chief Ken Agbalanze, who had also promised that the engineers will be mobilized to the various sites, in the next few weeks.

While affirming that all the constituency projects for the Minority Leader, within Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, including the Illah Comprehensive Community Town Hall, and the Ubulu-Unor Obi’s Palace, would be completed before the end of the 2022 budget year, the Contractor also assured that the construction of the Store House for the Appeal Court in Asaba will commence by next week.

A guided tour of some of the project sites, revealed that the site engineers on ground, were working according to the job specifications and fully concerned about meeting the deadline for the completion of the projects.

At Issele-Uku, the site engineer, in charge of the Construction of the Issele-Uku ICT Centre and the Community Town Hall, Mr. Charles Ezenwa, said they waited for over four weeks before a place could be given to them for the two projects located in the community.

He added that the land was finally allocated Thursday last week and the preliminary pegging and foundation digging work commenced immediately, on the same day.

He assured that the two projects which have a six weeks completion period will be delivered in the second week of December, according to the contractual agreement.

A visit to the Ubulu-Okiti and Okpanam project sites also revealed that construction works on the ICT Centres in Ubulu-Okiti and Okpanam are in their advanced stages, even as the Site engineers on ground, confirmed that they were optimistic of delivering the projects, which were started about two weeks ago, on or before the first week of December.

In the same vein, the Omu Palace project at Okpanam had also commenced

The site engineer at Okpanam confirmed that there was a temporary stoppage of work occasioned by the strike action presently embarked upon by truck owners and sand dredgers in Delta State. He stated that while they were unable to continue with the sand filling for two days running, he was however optimistic that they would resume work fully once the industrial action is called off as expected, on Friday October 14.

The work at the Issele-Azagba and Ashama Community Town Halls have progressed to advanced stage. The engineers on the two sites were optimistic “barring any unforeseen circumstances”, they are on course to deliver the project on schedule and according to the job specifications.

A visit to the construction sites of the Ubulu-Uku Community Town Hall and the Ogwashi-Uku Farm Resort projects, where work commenced late last week, revealed that block work at the foundation level at the Ubulu-Uku Community Town Hall project was ongoing, while site clearing at the Ogwashi-Uku Farm Resort project site had almost been completed.

The engineers in charge of the various projects across the various communities also lauded the leadership of the communities, including the traditional rulers and the youth leaders, for their support and cooperation towards the allocation of land and commitment towards the early completion of the projects.

They reiterated their resolve to adhere with the determination of the Minority Leader, towards the delivery of the projects for the benefit of the communities.

Meanwhile, a renowned Community leader and advocate of the tradition and culture of the Anioma Nation in Delta State, Her Royal Majesty, Obi Martha Dunkwu, Omu Anioma and Nneoha, has commended Rt.Hon. Elumelu for his community developmental efforts across the various communities in the Federal Constituency.

Speaking with Journalists on Thursday October 13, 2022, in her Palace at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Obi Dunkwu described Rt.Hon. Elumelu as a blessing, not only to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, but also to Anioma Nation, Delta State and Nigeria. She said that Rt. Hon. Elumelu has remained the man with a Midas touch in representative democracy.

While praying to God to grant the Minority Leader the good health and strength to carry on with his proactive representation of the people, the renowned leader affirmed that Elumelu has continued to perform creditably well in his contract with the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency. She noted that across Delta State, where there are other Federal Constituencies, Rt Hon. Elumelu’s Federal Constituency stands out in terms of constituency project delivery and attracting the dividends of democracy to the people.

“There is no community in our Federal Constituency that Ndudi has not touched one way or the other as our representative in the National Assembly. You know, as leaders of the people by the grace of God, we are everywhere and we hear everything.

“Few weeks after his inauguration into the present House of Representatives, the 9th National Assembly, Elumelu provided and installed solar street lights in almost all the communities in Aniocha/Oshimili. In fact, there is no community in Aniocha/Oshimili without solar street lights provided by Ndudi Elumelu.

“Since that time, he has not relented in his efforts in attracting and providing projects that have direct impact on the well-being of the people across the various communities, such that our dear Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okowa, Governor of our dear State, had to go round Aniocha/Oshimili, commissioning Rt.Hon. Elumelu’s constituency projects. We have never had it so good.

“Elumelu is not just focusing only on infrastructure, he is also investing in human capital development of our people,’ Obi Martha Dunkwu stressed.

Obi Dunkwu then congratulated the Minority Leader for the National Honours award conferred on him by the Federal Government of Nigeria, saying that the Honour was well deserved. She urged the people of Aniocha/Oshimili to always appreciate the laudable commitment of Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu in Community development and National growth.

She admonished that in all the vices in the world, the worst remains ingratitude and that in all the virtues, gratitude remains the best.

The Omu Anioma also charged other members of the National, State and Local Assemblies to emulate Rt. Hon. Elumelu in his act of representative democracy.

She charged the people of Aniocha/Oshimili to vote overwhelmingly as usual, for Rt.Hon. Elumelu in the 2023 general election, to continue with his good representation of the people.

Obi Martha Dunkwu also prayed for the mother of the Minority Leader, asking the Lord God Almighty to continue to grant her good health and the gift of longevity.

She described Mama Elumelu as a great woman that God used to bring forth a great blessing in Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili, Delta State and Nigeria