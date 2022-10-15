WE HAVE NO GREATER RESPONSIBILITY THAN TO GROW THE NEXT GENERATION, DUMO LULU-BRIGGS STRESSES, AT YOUTH SUMMIT ’22

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Rivers 2023 Accord Governirship candidate, has reiterated his consistent advocacy for greater attention to be given to youth growth and development, stressing that we have no greater responsibility than to grow and equip the next generation to face the realities and challenges of an emerging post modern global society.

The Accord Rivers State 2023 Governorship candidate and globally recognized oil industry titan, gave this admonition, while addressing the impressive gathering of Youths as Keynote Speaker, during the Youth Summit 22, which held at the Arena Event Center, GRA, Port Harcourt, on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Rivers people will recall that, the Rivers State chapter of Accord, has from the onset of this electioneering period, made it known that it has with her the best candidates and no other party in the State can genuinely boast of this.

The party has taken this position knowing that the mandate of Accord is to build a peaceful, progressive, idealistic, positive, knowledge based, joyous and successful Rivers society that is without blemish and wrinkle.

Therefore, it became impossible for the party to absorb or birth such candidates that are without, except those that have the seeds of the party in them. No wonder, its Gubernatorial candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs sagaciously initiated the Idea, “The We agenda, putting PEOPLE first”.

“Putting PEOPLE first” is an act of sacrificial love you cannot pretend to have, if you don’t have it. As we all know, the normal political practice as always practiced in Nigeria has always been, “pretending to love; showing concern only after every 4 years of an administration”.

So, at the occasion of the “Youth Summit 2022” held at the Arena Event Center, GRA, Port Harcourt, yesterday, where the Governorship candidate of Accord, Dumo Lulu-Briggs was a keynote speaker, as usual of him, he did submit and practicalize that, to execute the right leadership, you don’t only need the Head to direct, but must have the HEART to lead people to their desired destination.

While speaking to the Youths at the Summit, Dumo Lulu-Briggs passionately stated, “for me, I think we have no greater responsibility than to grow the next generation”.

“In my private life, I have done that quite extensively. I have a foundation, “the Dumo Lulu-Briggs Youth foundation 23″, that cut across the 23 LGAs of Rivers State. Where we have all kinds of mentorship programs, assistance with how people will get into schools, help them with their businesses, opportunities, too numerous to mention. I think that’s what we need to do, once you are giving opportunities, you have to spread it”.

According to him, the system as at today has failed the youths, made the youths to lose the very hope that was once the pride of the Rivers society, where the quality of Education the government gave for free, is now in the ownership of the private schools. Which can only mean that, you must be rich to be able to afford the quality of education even the poor once enjoyed for free, because then, society favored all irrespective of your background.

As such, today, if for any reason a youth finds his or her back on the ground as a result of his or her struggles which was a fallout of our failed system, the onus is on us to stretch forth our hands to that youth through diverse opportunities, not minding how many times that person falls.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs’s Heart of leadership came to play after a Youth told his ordeal in the business he ventured into, and how he failed for lack of financial assistance. According to the Youth, his passion for fishing business died because he couldn’t get any financial assistance from any channel, when the fishing business came with its challenges. So, the one that genuinely loves both in and out of election seasons, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, promised to take the youth back to his first passion (his fishing business), by giving him that opportunity he once sought that wasn’t given him.

Indeed, the interactive session Summit had an assemblage of prominent and outstanding Rivers Political leaders and statesmen including, the distinguished Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, Arch Tonye Cole, Dr Dawari Ibietela George, and others.

It was a gathering that truly reflects the conviction that Rivers Youths are truly resilient in their vision, resolute in their journey to greatness, think tanks, and now wears a paradigm shift that is geared at changing the narrative that education is a scam. All they need is a little push, and leaders with the Hearts and the Heads to guide them through the journey of life.

The organizers of the program also presented cheques of Hundred thousand Naira (N100,000.00) each to some Youths, to add value their businesses.

Writing on his verified social media handles, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Rivers Accord Guber candidate, captured his elation at the Youth convention thus:

THE YOUTH SUMMIT; Leadership – What Next

The youths have decided, their future must be the focus of any government. The time for conversations and collaborations is now.

It was a heartwarming, inspiring, and mind-opening session, indeed it was a pleasure to have addressed one of the largest gatherings of youths and young persons in the city of Port Harcourt.

Seeing the intelligent, hardworking, and future-thinking youths of this great state has inspired me even more, to ensure that their aspirations and desires for a prosperous, safe, and productive state comes to fruition.

Thank you

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

15/10/2022.