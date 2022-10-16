FLOOD: Delta Dep. Speaker Calls On Spirited Deltans To Join Mitigate Effect; As PDP Guber Candidate, Deputy, Others Distribute Items In Delta North

ASABA/Nigeria: Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor C. Ochor, has called on spirited individuals and corporate organisations in the state to help the affected communities and persons displaced by the rampaging flood, as he commended the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidates, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy Sir Monday Onyeme, and other party candidates in the State for putting together materials for the people in The Internally Displaced, (IDP’s)Camps in Delta North.

The Deputy Speaker made the call at the Event Centre, Asaba on Saturday, October 15 2022, while speaking to Journalists on the impact of the 2022 floods in communities in the Delta.

He stated that the efforts of the Speaker and the other contributors to the relief efforts to cushion the impact of the flood in the state are commendable processes, as the government cannot do it alone, but the contribution, and efforts of other Deltans.

He pointed out that the situation of this year’s flooding is devastating, and the only way the victims can get relief is through such humanitarian efforts by the government, with assistance from individuals, groups, and corporate organisations.

“First I have to thank and appreciate the efforts of Mr. Speaker, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State to quickly put together these items to help our people.”

While addressing the victims at the Utagba-Ogbe Technical College, Rt. Hon Ochor Ochor appreciated them for their good conduct, as he promised that the Delta State Government, under the Leadership of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will do everything possible to provide comfort for them.

“I thank you people for your good conduct, I assure you that the Delta State Government, under our able governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will do everything possible to make your state in this camp comfortable,” he stated.