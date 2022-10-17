ASALGA TEAM DEMANDS URGENT ATTENTION TO DEPLORABLE STATE OF EMOHUA-KALABARI ROAD; COMMENDS SEN. APPIAFI FOR PRESENTING MATTER OF INSECURITY ON THE ROAD TO SENATE

A pressure group in the Asari Toru Local Government area of Rivers State, known as The Asalga Team has added its voice to the call on the Federal and the State Governments to pay urgent attention to the deplorable condition of the Emohua-Kalabari road which has posed serious security threats to the people of the Kalabari kingdom in Rivers State.

The group in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, today, Sunday, 16/10/2022, raised the alarm that the safety of the users of the only road connecting the three Kalabari speaking local governments areas has been jeopardized by incessant kidnapping and killings by unidentified gunmen in recent times.

The statement signed by its leaders, Chief Aroloyeteim Brown, Hon. Atiegoba Alakeidiema and Secretary, Mr. Ipalibo Braide commended the effort made by the Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial district, Senator Betty Appiafi to present the state of the road and its attendants security challenges facing the Kalabari people at the floor of the Senate, adding that the situation might pose great danger to the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections in Rivers State, if urgent steps are not taken to effect repairs of the road.

The group urged the Senate to match its resolution with action by ensuring intense pressure on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency and the Federal Ministry of Works to urgently fix the road.

The group also called on the Rivers State government to come to the aid of the Kalabari people by providing intervention measures on the very bad condition of the road. “The State Government has done well in constructing the first phase of the Trans-kalabari road but the gains of completion of that lofty project is tied to the motorable status and safety of the Emohua-Kalabari road.”

The group called for a synergy between the governments, security agencies and local vigilante groups in the area to beef up adequate security measures that would curb criminal activities on the road.

Meanwhile, the group has urged motorists and commuters plying the road to ensure strict adherence to the periodic safety tips and journey management plans put in place by the local authorities.

It would be recalled that in the last three months, gunmen have seized advantage of the deplorable condition of the Emohua-Kalabari road to perpetuate their heinous acts of kidnapping travellers some of which have resulted in fatalities.