Olubadan Bags UIAA Honorary Alumnus Member

– By ABEL JOHNGOLD ORHERUATA

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, paramount ruler of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Alli, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land, has received the University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA) Honorary Alumnus member recognition during the hosting of the 193 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the group hosted by the Oyo State Branch of the Association last weekend.

The UIAA Honorary Alumnus Awards/ Recognition, honors those who have distinguished themselves or contributed to the development of a state, national or international level.

The NEC of UIAA, led by its World-wide President, Professor Elsie Olufunke Adewole, paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun on Friday, 14 October, 2022, as part of the activities lined up for the 193 NEC hosting of the Alumni Association.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, a prominent technocrat, politician, activist, author, and philanthropist, before the historic feat of succeeding late Saliu Adetunji as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan, has been a supporter of humanity and had promoted good leadership.

His Imperial Majesty has been honored for his service to humanity and meritorious rulership of the host city of the University of Ibadan (UI), and was also decorated as an Honorary Member of UIAA

The Association president, assisted by the immediate past president (IPP) Chief Dr. Kemi Emina, The Odiega 1 of Ebu, decorated the Olubadan of Ibadanland with the UIAA muffler.

The 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, expressed his pleasure to receive UIAA NEC members at the palace and promised his collaborations and support for the Association in its bid to transform the society and raise the banners of the University of Ibadan higher.

The UIAA 193 NEC meeting, which held at the Conference Center of the University of Ibadan, was attended by notable alumni all over the World, including for former Senate Leader, Senator Jonathan Zwingina from Adamawa State, while others like Senator George Akume, Felix Ohiwheri, Dr. Michael Omolayo participated via Zoom.