INEC Inaugurates Press Corps In Delta; Says Over 300,000 Registrants Yet To Collect PVC Since 2019

Chief Festus Ahon, IPC Delta State Chairman (top) and the new IPC Delta Exco, taking oath of office (bottom)

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has stepped up its activities towards conducting free and credible General Elections in 2023 with the inauguration of the INEC Press Corp (IPC).

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Reverend Monday Udoh Tom stated this today during the inauguration of a four man Executive Committee of the IPC led by Chief Festus Ahon as Chairman.

Reverend Udoh-Tom said with the setting up of the IPC the INEC had been able to create a platform that would help in giving out accurate information on the operations of the Electoral body before, during and after the 2023 General Elections.

The INEC Commissioner said the unveiling of the IPC was an important addition to the Commissions interface with its stakeholders as well as the citizenry asserting that the electoral umpires have been able to attain nine out of fourteen items in its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 General Elections.

He said the IPC which would replicate what was happening at the National level which had existed for over a decade with the aim of translating the gains of the robust relationship between INEC and the media which would invariably benefit the electoral process in the State.

Reverend Monday Udoh Tom, Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC (top) and Mr. Bukola Ojeme, Head of Department,Voters Education and Publicity (bottom)

Reverend Udoh-Tom however enjoined the IPC to join hands with INEC to ensure that registrants came forward to collect their PVC’s saying over three hundred thousand PVC’s were yet to be collected in the State since the 2019 registration exercise adding that the number could increase when the electoral body commences the distribution of the new PVC’s which are expected to arrive in November.

He revealed that INEC would engage in massive mobilization and sensitization in the coming months in a bid to ensure that the PVC’s were collected before the elections February next year.

The Chairman of the newly inaugurated body, Chief Festus Ahon assured that the body would carry out its duties judiciously stressing that journalists in the State were keen on helping INEC conduct a credible, free, fair and safe elections.

Earlier, the Head of Department Voters Education and Publicity, Mr. Bukola Ojeme said that the IPC was key as it would enhance quality reportage and eschew the fake news and other negative tendencies that had could mar the electoral process.

Other members of the IPC include Austin Oyibode as Public Relations Officer, lfeoma Okafor as Treasurer while Oghenero Eghweree as Secretary.

Reported By JUDE AGBEYEKE