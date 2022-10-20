OBOREVWORI MOURNS SUDDEN DEATH OF EKITI SPEAKER, RT. HON. AFUYE; SAYS HIS DEMISE IS HUGE LOSS TO CONFERENCE OF SPEAKERS

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial standard-bearer for the 2023 general elections and the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed shock at the sudden passing of the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, at 66.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu, the State PDP Governorship Candidate lamented the sudden death of Rt. Hon. Afuye, describing his death as a huge loss not only to his family, wife and children but also to the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, where he was an active and committed member.

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria said that; “The news of the demise of Rt. Hon. Afuye was most shocking because of its suddenness. On behalf of my colleagues in the Delta State House of Assembly, I offer sincere condolences to his family, members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and the peace-loving people of Ekiti State. This is a very sad moment for the Legislature”.

Rt. Hon. Oborevwori affirmed that the late Speaker was an embodiment of courage, excellence and a committed public servant who meant well for his state.

He enjoined his family, colleagues and associates to take solace in his enduring resilience of public service life to God and humanity and prayed that God Almighty should comfort those he left behind just as he prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed Speaker.