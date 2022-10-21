OFFICE OF THE SENIOR POLITICAL ADVISER TO THE GOVERNOR

Friday, October 21, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Delta Governorship verdict: It’s time for ‘party is supreme doctrine’ to be upheld, says Funkekeme

The Senior Political Adviser to the Governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, has described the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the undisputed status of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as a process that has strengthened Nigeria’s democratic progression.

Expressing relief that the prolonged disagreement on the governorship flagbearer of the PDP has been laid to rest, he said the relief stems not from the outcome but the fact that, finally, the PDP in Delta State can now move on with the task of ensuring that the state remains under the umbrella of the party he said has “steered Delta State through years of economic growth and stable and peaceful polity.”

“Today’s judgement, despite the long drawn process of its resolution, is a routine exercise that underscores the robust democratic principles infused into the PDP by its founding fathers. It was essentially a contest of different approaches towards achieving the common objective of taking Delta State to greater heights.

“The remarkable thing about the judgement is that the judiciary, in this case, the Supreme Court, waded in to resolve an issue that did not interrogate the fundamental democratic principles on which the PDP is built.

“In the entire exercise, Delta State PDP remained an unbiased and disinterested observer, given the fact that it was entirely up to the judiciary to resolve the issue.

“I commend Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Olorogun David Edevbie, two distinguished scions of the PDP school of politics with purpose, for conducting themselves with decorum and dignity. We are also impressed with the conduct of the state leadership of the PDP.

“Now that the highest court in the land has given the final judgement, it is time for all stakeholders to rally round Rt. Hon. Oborevwori and engage in the real contest ahead – ensuring that Nigerians are saved the trauma they have had to deal with in more than seven years of misrule by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It begins by working assiduously for the party to retain control of Delta State through electing Rt. Hon. Oborevwori and equally galvanizing Nigerians for the emergence of His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, and His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, our dear Governor of Delta State, his presidential running mate as President and Vice President in February 2023.”

Solomon said that the task ahead, responding to the yearnings of Nigerians for PDP to return to Aso Rock, is one that requires the commitment and collective efforts of the entire party faithful.

“In line with PDP’s long held dictum that party is supreme, I urge supporters of the former protagonists to gird their loins for the task of resetting the country beginning with retaining power in Delta State

“Now, the real job is set to begin and we are confident that with APC’s betrayal of Nigerians through its inept leadership, PDP is on course to a resounding victory,” he stated.

Signed

PIUS MORDI

Special Assistant (Political) to the Governor