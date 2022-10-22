Edevbie’s Bid Was Inspired By Noble Ideals – DUG

DELTA UNITY GROUP

PRESS STATEMENT

Edevbie’s Bid Was Inspired By Noble Ideals

On Friday, at the Supreme Court, the final step in determining who will fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was taken with the verdict going in favour of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

As the final arbiter in our country, the judgement brings to an end the quest by Olorogun David Edevbie to serve our dear state, Delta, after next cycle of general elections in 2023.

Although we are disappointed with the judgement having firmly believed that the grounds of appeal are plausible, as democrats, we wholeheartedly accept the verdict.

The exercise was a noble one, inspired by the belief that Edevbie’s vision holds a much more viable option in making Delta greater.

We hold the judiciary in very high esteem and the Supreme Court has acquitted itself honourably and we take the verdict on good faith. We congratulate Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and wish him well.

To the numerous supporters of Olorogun Edevbie who earnestly wished the judgement had gone in his favour, we thank you immensely for your unwavering commitment to his vision of building a modern Delta State.

We urge our teeming supporters to remain

in high spirits and calm as our leaders evaluate and Guide Us forward .

God bless you all and God bless our dear Delta State.

Signed:

Sir SUNNY AREH

Publicity Secretary.