Former Delta SSG Extols Uduaghan’s Virtues At 68

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has felicitated with the immediate past Governor of the State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan on his 68th birth anniversary.

In a goodwill message issued in Asaba to mark the anniversary, Macaulay extoled Uduaghan’s virtues especially in his sojourn in governance of Delta State between 1999 and 2015.

In particular, he said that the former Governor would be remembered for his feats that contributed to growth and development as well as policies and programmes that promoted peace and security in the State.

“I must laud you sir for your feats while in office and to state that you remain one of the notable leaders of our dear State.”

Macaulay prayed to God Almighty to keep him in divine health and give him the grace to contribute more for the growth of the State, the Nation and humanity in general.



Signed:



Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie S. Macaulay

Former SSG and Okiroro of Isoko Land. AFHSN.