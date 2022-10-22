Ned Nwoko Congratulates Oborevwori on Supreme Court Victory; Says it’s time for everyone in Delta PDP to come together

Philanthropist and politician Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko this weekend, took a look at the Supreme Court victory of Rt.Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate and said it provided the moment for all members of the PDP in Delta state to come together for electoral success in 2023.

In a congratulatory message at Abuja, Prince Nwoko who is the PDP Delta North Senatorial Candidate in the 2023 polls,said the Apex Court judgement marked the supremacy of the rule of law and triumph of democracy.

The international lawyer described the Supreme Court outcome as a positive development which would strengthen PDP as the dominant party in the state, urging oneness, peace and tolerance within the party.

Nwoko , a former member of House of Representative implored Oborevwori ,speaker of the state house of Assembly to continue to pacify all aggrieved party members towards the path of unity and harmony.

According to him, “I know Mr. Speaker and our Governorship Candidate as a humble and peace loving man. Apart from being an accessible politician, he has an easy-going mien. I urge him to seek for inclusiveness as a leader who has the larger aspiration to govern Delta State.

“I also use this opportunity to extend my appeal to those who went to court , to embrace peaceful cohesion for the benefit of our party PDP. This is a family affair and we must all unite to prosecute our campaigns ,setting aside all differences for the greater objective of the party.

” While I congratulate Sheriff for the revalidation of his gubernatorial status, I enjoin all PDP members to support peace agenda towards achieving the goal of winning all elections in 2023 and working to

build a new Nigeria” Nwoko said.