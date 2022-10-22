Ochor Hails PDP Delta Guber Candidate, Party on Supreme Court Judgement

ASABA/Nigeria: The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Ochor C. Ochor has hailed the Judgement of the Nigerian Supreme Court, which declared the candidature of the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 Governorship Election, just as he congratulated the party.

The Deputy Speaker made the statement this through his Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli on Friday, October 21, 2022, in a reaction to the judgement delivered by the supreme court judges in a suit challenging the eligibility of the speaker.

Rt. Hon Ochor said the victory at the supreme court had authenticated the primary election that brought in the speaker as the candidate of the party, as he urged those who had not keyed into the MORE project to quickly do so, to further unite the party.

“I congratulate the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, our candidate for the 2023 Governorship Election, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire party faithful for this victory.”

“I will like to also use this opportunity to however call on every member to come closer, including our aggrieved brothers to join had with the MORE Agenda, as we are all one. It’s a contest, and we had selected our candidate for next Year’s Governorship Election, which had been affirmed by the highest court in Nigeria, the supreme court today.” He stated.

He also thanked the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his unrelenting support throughout the period, saying it showed the leadership quality of one who will always support success.