Flood: GOV EMMANUEL, A/IBOM GOVT, DONATE N100 MILLION TO BAYELSA

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Wednesday, October 25th, 2022, received his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Governor Udom Emmanuel in Yenagoa in commiseration with the victims of the ravaging flood.

Gov. Emmanuel who appreciated Senator Diri for his show of love to his people, said that the quick intervention approach by the Bayelsa Governor has restored hope to the people affected by the flood, noting that the day citizens lose hope, then the essence of Government would have been eroded.

The Akwa Ibom Governor then donated the sum of N100, 000, 000 (One Hundred Million Naira) and a truck load of relief materials, from the Government of Akwa Ibom State to the Bayelsa Government, for distribution to the affected communities, to help cushion the effect of the flood.

“I really want to appreciate your show of love to your people. Since this thing started, I see you moving inside water across the whole State trying to restore hope to your own people, trying to show them that you care and that is the essence them having that confidence in you and putting you here to look after them.

“When a sad incident occurs, the people look up to government to come to their aid and I’m glad that you have risen squarely to the occasion and this has given your people hope.”

Governor Udom Emmanuel also appealed to the Federal Government to expedite their intervention, so as to help the affected communities in Bayelsa and other states, affected by the flood.

Responding, Governor Diri, who described the show of love as immeasurable citing that it is a show of brotherhood, appreciated the Akwa Ibom Governor’s visit and gifts, stating that he has shown he is a leader and not a politician.

Diri said: “Your Excellency, the show of brotherhood, the show of love that you have exhibited today is immeasurable. when this flood happened, you called on phone which I thought was enough, but this visit by you is very touching. You have risen to the demands of transformational leadership by this action of yours. This is what this moment needs, leaders not politicians and you have proven to be a leader.

“This gift that you’ve given to us, will be very judiciously used and I can assure you that our people are very happy. This incident has made 99 percent of the people of Bayelsa Internally displaced, homes are submerged, roads have collapsed, communication network has ceased, electricity is completely out since all the transformers are under water.

“The damage that our people have suffered is unimaginable. We are therefore very grateful for this great help that you have offered.”

“On behalf of a very grateful State, the Government of Bayelsa, we say thank you. On behalf of the Internally Displaced People of Bayelsa, we say thank you for the donation,” Governor Diri stated.

Both Governors stopped by one of the IDP camps where they addressed the large crowd of people sheltered there.

Governor Udom Emmanuel was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Commissioners for Health, Housing, Environment and Solid Minerals, Rural Development and Information and Strategy, Prof. Augustine Umoh, Otuekong Raphael Bassey, Sir Charles Udoh,Enobong Mbobo and Comrade Ini Ememobong respectively.