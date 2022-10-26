ITS JOYOUS FOR DELTA TO PRODUCE NIGERIA’S VICE PRESIDENT, SAYS MACAULAY 

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has said that it would be a thing of joy for the State to produce the Vice President of the country.

As a result, he harped on the need for cohesion and togetherness in ensuring that the State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa along with the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are victorious at the 2023 polls.

Macaulay who spoke when a group of PDP Members came to felicitate with him on his 62nd birthday anniversary in Asaba, said he remained a member of the party in spite of the deficiencies and injustices in the party.

“For me, I am a committed PDP member and I will work for the interest of the party particularly to ensure that Delta is part of the presidency come 2023.

“It will be my pride and a thing of joy to me for our dear Delta State to produce the Vice President of the country,” he stated.

However, he lamented that there was a persistent impunity and arrogance of the PDP in Isoko land with members being intimidated and insulted.

“The PDP leadership in Isoko is boastful, it is hateful, marked by witch-hunt, lies, blackmail, divide and rule … this is unheard of in Isoko before now.”

Earlier, the managing director of Danmotech Limited, Engineer Daniel Omoyibo who led the group, praised Governor Okowa’s leadership as well as declared support for PDP in the governorship and the presidential elections in 2023.

Nonetheless, he regretted that due to the insolent and antagonistic stance of the PDP leadership in Isoko, his group resolved to work for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Isoko.