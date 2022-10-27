DUMO LULU-BRIGGS CONDEMNS NO FEES, NO EXAMS POLICY AT RSU; PAYS FEES FOR OVER 200 STUDENTS

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Rivers State governorship candidate of Accord

The Rivers State governorship candidate of Accord, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has condemned the no fees no exams policy of the Rivers State University.

A statement by Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, Director, Media and Communication, Dumo Lulu-Briggs Campaign Council, disclosed that the foremost governorship candidate who has started the process of paying the school fees of over 200 of the affected students, said that the Rivers State Government should protect the interest of RSU students above political considerations.

The statement reads: “The governor should stop RSU from denying students their rights to education. Our students at RSU should not be stopped from taking their exams

“It is tragic that the Rivers State governor, who is the visitor of the University recently dolled out N300 Million to rich women in Lagos, a state that is much richer than Rivers State.

“Recall that in this administration, Rivers State Students on government scholarship were repatriated from overseas universities for not paying fees.

“These situations are unfortunate because the responsibility of government should be to ensure that they educate the next generation

“The Rivers State University by this policy has prolonged the stay of students at the University, especially the final year students who will be made to carry over courses, pay additional fees and unable to go for their national youth service”.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs called on the students of RSU to be calm and law-abiding and allow the student union leadership to continue dialogue with the school authorities. The Accord governorship candidate assured that such a situation will not be allowed under his government because education will be given its pride of place.

Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo

Director, Media and Communication

Dumo Lulu-Briggs Campaign Council

26/10/22