Rivers 2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS GOVERNORSHIP BID RECEIVES ENDORSEMENT, FROM FORMER RIVERS GUBER CANDIDATES, POLITICAL OFFICE HOLDERS GROUP

The ground swell of endorsements from citizens, stakeholders, groups and prominent statesmen and women across Rivers state, for Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Accord Rivers State Governorship Candidate for the 2023 elections, received another major boost, when the Rivers Divine Project, RDP, threw it’s full weight behind the guber ambition of the Accord standard bearer, ahead of the 2023 polls.

The Rivers Divine project, a pan-Rivers pressure group, made up of past Governorship and assembly candidates, as well as, local government chairmen from various political parties in the state, pledged to stand with Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, as their candidate of choice to become the next Rivers State Governor.

A statement by Nia’Bari Fakae, SA Media, Dumo Lulu-Briggs Recommended, disclosed that the Public Relations Officer of the group, Peter Aloysius, who addressed the issue of how important the 2023 election is to every Rivers person, during a Press briefing, noted that the present condition of the state calls for mass interest in the politics of the state and the desire to enthrone responsible leadership.

Mr. Aloysius, who conveyed the position of the Rivers Divine Mandate in a Press Release, affirmed that since a candidate’s mandate only grows to attract more supporters when the mandate is seen to be truly one that will favor the people, the standard bearer of Accord, Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has earned the undying loyalty and endorsements of several groups, but the Rivers Divine Project stands out because of what the group represents.

The full RDP Press Release reads:

RIVERS DIVINE PROJECT! PROGRESS! RIVERS DIVINE PROJECT!! PROGRESS!!! PROGRESS! RIVER’S DIVINE PROJECT!!!

Ladies and gentlemen of the press, The good People Of Rivers State and All that live and do business in Rivers State and it’s environs, we salute you.

It is with a deep sense of concern and patriotism for the general good of our dear Rivers State and her Peoples that we address you today.

This is expedient borne by the general concerns of fellow Rivers men and women over who governs our state in 2023. It has become worrisome the kind of political rhetorics dished out on campaign platforms. Electronic transmission of units results not withstanding apprehension is still heightened among our people that all may still not be well to enable them actualize their wishes to freely choose who can govern them better.

It is obvious that the 2023 general elections cannot be won through wishes, concerns and fears, rather it is through active participation in the processes.

On this basis, Rivers Divine Project carried out a grassroots opinion polls, through existing social media, political Parties, religious circles, investigations, discussions and perused the profiles of all the Candidates who have offered themselves as possible hand to be hired, so we can make a good and informed choice using our PVC.

Today we are glad to tell our dear people of Rivers State, that we have found just one man who passed our grassroots scrutiny done by the existing establishment of people across the state. This man is “High Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs”, the Governorship Candidate of Accord Party.

Dumo is the only Governorship Candidate for the Brick House 2023 who has no godfathers and is not influenced by any dangerous political demogogue.

He is a man without any trace to any circle of ‘political establishment order’ welding influence on him.

This means Dumo is independent of mind, opinion and character which spills over to his ideas, initiatives and concepts. He is a man who believes that things are done better through contributory idea initiative hence the “WE AGENDA” platform through which every good idea is harnessed and fed into policies development.

You have our assurance that Dumo Lulu-Briggs will deliver on good governance to Rivers People.

This Philanthropist who rates far higher than the other Governorship Candidates believes that a leader must at all times have grassroots interactions with his people to know and provide their needs in order of necessity.

We therefore, call on all Rivers men and women to get armed with their PVC and let us divest ourselves of the burden and sad experiences of electing a Governor that is not our collective desires and wishes.

The time is now. Let’s campaign and vote High Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs as Governor Rivers State come 2023.

You can do it I can do it, we can do it, so let us not let this chance pass us bye!

RIVERS DIVINE PROJECT! PROGRESS!!!

Thank you.

Hon. Peter Aloysius

Public Relations Officer

RIVERS DIVINE PROJECT (RDP)