RSU School Fees: NURSS COMMENDS DUMO LULU-BRIGGS FOR RESCUING OVER 200 STUDENTS

The National Union of Rivers State Students, NURSS, has commended foremost Rivers philanthropist and the Rivers 2023 Governorship Candidate of Accord, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, for paying the school fees of over 200 final year students of the Rivers State University.

This commendation from the umbrella body of Rivers students, was contained in a Press Release, signed by Nnah O. Harmony, P.R.O NURSS, following the prompt payment of the school fees of over 200 Rivers State University Students, by the Rivers Accord 2023 Governorship Candidate, who had strongly condemned the No fees, No Exams directive issued by the school authorities.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, a renowned patron of Rivers Students and youths, had been moved to pay the fees, by the plight of the final year students who were going to miss their exams, as a result of the No School Fees, No Exams directive of the RSU management, which had provoked a street protest by angry Students, faced with the dire prospect of not graduating as a result of missing their exams, due to non payment of school fees.

The letter of appreciation by NURSS, which was also posted on the verified social media handles of the Students body, reads:

NATIONAL UNION OF RIVERS STATE STUDENTS (NURSS)

NATIONAL SECRETARIAT.

APPRECIATION MESSAGE

On behalf of the entire Rivers State Students, We wish to appreciate the greatest philanthropist of our time, a cheerful giver, a father figure who has come to the rescue of over 200 Rivers State Students in person of Chief.Barr.DUMO Lulu-Briggs.

You all must have seen pictures and videos of some Rivers State Students who staged a peaceful solidarity match on the streets of Port Harcourt as regards the the Implementation of “No School Fees, No Examination “. Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu Briggs is not holding a political position in the state, yet he took it upon himself to set over 200 students both Indigenes and Non-indigenes free. Thank you very much sir, we will never forget this act of kindness.

Long Live NURSS

Long Live Rivers State

Aluta Continua! Victoria Ascerta!

Signed:

Nnah O. Harmony

P.R.O NURSS

25/10/22