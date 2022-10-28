ASALGA TEAM COMMENDS GOVERNOR WIKE FOR RELEASING FUNDS TO REHABILITATE EMOHUA-KALABARI ROAD

A pressure group in the Asari Toru Local Government area, The Asalga Team has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his prompt response in releasing funds for immediate rehabilitation of the failed sections of Emohua-Kalabari road.

The group in a message of appreciation signed by its leaders, Chief Aroloyeteim Brown, Hon. Alakeidiema Atiegoba and the secretary, Mr. Ipalibo Braide, described the action of Governor Wike as a demonstration of great concern to the yearnings of the Kalabari people.

The group noted that the rehabilitation of the failed sections of the Emohua-Kalabari road will enhance socio-economic activities and go a long way in providing solution to the incessant kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities on the road.

The group expressed confidence in the capacity of Governor Wike to also fulfill his promise to ensure that the on-going first phase of the trans-kalabari road is completed and commissioned before the end of this year.

The group lauded the Governor for extending a listening ear to the voice of Kalabari sons and daughters in his administration, other groups and concerned citizens who drew his attention to the plight of the people on the road, and commended the political leaders and other stakeholders for their efforts in the search for solution to the plight of the people.

The group expressed its commitment to guaranteeing unhindered progress of work on the road and urged the contractors handling the rehabilitation process to ensure that the project was completed and delivered on schedule.

The Asalga Team has been at the forefront of calls by stakeholders for urgent government attention to the bad state of the road which has been a haven for kidnappers in recent times.