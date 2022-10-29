2023: Ahon, Delta IPC Chair, Urges Deltans to Collect PVCs, Before General Elections

Chairman of the Delta State INEC Press Corps, IPC, Olorogun Festus Ahon has urged Deltans to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVCs to enable them vote candidates of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

Ahon in a statement by the IPC Public Relations Officer, PRO, Mr Austin Oyinbode, issued on 29 November, 2022, said the call is coming on the backdrop of the revelation by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Monday Udoh Tom that over 300,000 PVCs from 2019 till December 2021 were yet to be collected in Delta state.

He said for Nigerians to get it right in the 2023 general elections, every Nigerian must collect his or her PVC, expressing belief that for the change Nigerians are clamouring for to come to fruition, everybody must be part of this electoral process.

Ahon said; “the only power Nigerians have is the Permanent Voters Cards; that is the weapon with which they can vote in leaders of their choice. No desired change can be achieved without possessing and using the power of the PVC”.

The INEC Press Corps, Delta state insists that Deltans should deploy the energy they utilized to register for the PVCs to collect the Cards, urging them to visit their voting units to collect their PVCs.

“Without your PVC, you cannot elect leaders of your choice. We must all go out and collect our voters cards. We must bear some inconveniences to enable us enthrone leadership of our choice”.