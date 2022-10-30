DELTA PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR AILING EX- INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALLER, HENRY NWOSU

Delta Government has pledged financial and moral support for ailing legendary footballer, Henry Nwosu.

Nwosu, a gifted midfielder was the poster boy and the youngest member of Nigeria’s victorious 1980 African Nations Cup squad, and scored the only goal for Nigeria at the 1980 Olympics.

He was admitted at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, Asaba for a heart related illness and was in high spirits when the state government officials visited him on Sunday at the hospital.

Speaking during the visit, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye in company with the Chief PressSecretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said the state government would do everything humanly possible to assist the ailing football star.

He said that as one of the legendary heroes of Nigeria, his labour for the country would not be forgotten by the Delta State Government.

“Your exploits and the major role you played in this nation and for promoting football and sports generally in our country would never be forgotten.

“The governor would have loved to be here personally but he is seriously involved in some national issues, especially the campaigns of the Peoples Democratic Party, which he is the vice-presidential candidate.

“He has asked us to come and see you to know how you are doing and to ensure that the medical personnel here are doing their utmost best, and from the report I have gotten from the Chief Medical Director, you are showing remarkable improvement and we are very happy about that.

“We want to assure you that we will continue to pray for you and also stand with you at this trying time and I believe that by the grace of God, I am confident that you will come out of this successfully.

“Just as our National Anthem says, the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain. Some people may have forgotten your contributions to Nigeria but Delta State will never forget,” Ononye said.

Responding, younger sister to the legendary footballer, who was with him at the hospital, Mrs Kate Kogolo, said that he was receiving adequate treatment and care and thanked the state government and other well-meaning Nigerians for their care and support.