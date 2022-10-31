Flood Victims: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS VISITS OKWUIZI IDP CAMP IN ONELGA, DISTRIBUTES MASSIVE RELIEF MATERIALS TO DISPLACED PERSONS

Buoyed by the success of his first mission of mercy to Ogbudu IDP camp, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, to meet and interact with the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, distribute relief materials and spread some hope, joy and laughter with these people, rendered homeless by the ravaging floods, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers Accord 2023 Governorship candidate, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, steadfastly set out on a second missionary journey, this time to another IDP Camp located at Okwuizi, still in ONELGA, to spread joy, love, laughter and to also distribute lorry loads of relief materials to those who have been displaced and dislocated by the flood.

It would be recalled that following the visit to Ogbudu IDP camp on Sunday, October 16, after an initial and unfortunate distraction, and the heartbreaking revelations of the dire, harrowing and atrocious living conditions which these hapless and hopeless flood victims have been subjected to, which he witnessed first hand, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs had vowed not to relent and will not rest until all the flood victims have their rest”.

Though he had since been reaching out to the flood victims at the various IDP camps in Rivers State after the first trip to the Camp, and in line with that pledge of not resting until the flooding victims had rest, Chief Lulu-Briggs, in fulfilling the guiding mantra: “The We agenda, putting people first”, which he is the initiator, faithfully embarked on the journey to Okwuizi IDP camp, in ONELGA, with the “We Agenda” team. team.

The journey to Okwuizi IDP camp was not pleasant cruise at all as a good part of community was covered by flood waters, so the team had to break the trip and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, joined by some members of his team, boarded and sat precariously on the hard plywood benches of the handpaddled wooden canoes, as they ferried across the flood. They then alighted some metres from the to the camp and waded on foot, through a vast expanse of water, rising as high as ankle length to their destination.

On arrival, and on sighting the team, the excitement and relief from the people was palpable as they gathered in their forced exile and lined up in orderly files and excited clusters; men, women and children, clearly expressing the joy and euphoria that their fervent prayer, which had been made with hope, has just received a much needed and expected answer.

As it is his culture, DLB painstakingly interacted with all in the camp, leaving words of hope to each of them, and offering relief. His style of targeted benevolence never misses the mark, because he ensures that good trickles down to all, no matter how long it takes. As he is reaching out, I recommend we all pitch-in, now that it matters, and share hope with the displaced. Make the trip, see the people, meet them where they are, and ensure that you leave everyone you can reach a gift of hope.

After distributing the relief materials and foodstuffs to the victims, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs addressed the people, saying;

“I need you all to know that we are all in this together, we feel you and with our foot in your shoes, we are walking this mile together. Don’t despair for the night is only for a moment, this moment that will definitely pass, and then morning will surely come. I tell you, after the flood your morning will come, and this is your morning”, he said.

He went further to use the word of God to renew their minds even further, referring to Haggai 2:9: “The glory of this latter house shall be greater than of the former, saith the Lord of hosts: and in this place will I give peace, saith the Lord of hosts”.

Speaking further, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs said: “the God of suffeciency shall surely visit you all, so great you will never remember the pains this flood brought to you’, he declared.

We have said it severally, and this is without apologies to anyone, that, in Accord, we have fruitful minds; the candidates vying for elective positions in the party are all minds that are divinely equipped with the right Head and the right Heart for the right leadership that can bring the right change needed in the State.

Those that have the right capacity that can carry all residents to their desired destinations without sentiments of party affiliation or tribes.

