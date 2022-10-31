THE MAN BIOSE SALLY BAZIM: BORN TO SERVE

The Iroko tree is hardly seen blossoming in an arid land; it does not get its sprout on its strength, but divinely positioned for greatness. So are great humans who do not choose where they are born. Not only do the circumstances of their birth influence their steady rise to greatness, but the environment and people around the place of such birth could not be wished away in the formation of such human Irokos.

Such is the rise of Biose Sally Bazim. Born into the Family of Mr. and Mrs Emmanuel Okolie Biose in 1975, Bazim derived his name from a brother and neighbour of his parents, Chinye Emma Bazim of Onicha Olona, at the Nigerian Prisons barracks, Ogwashi-Uku. The fathers of Emma Bazim Chinye and Bazim Sally Biose were at that time prison officers at the then Prisons Barracks at Ogwashi-Uku in the present day Delta State.

Though, Bazim’s parents hailed from Issele-Uku, the love that existed between his parents and Chinye of Onicha Olona is still aglow till date.

The young Bazim started his formal education at an early age at Ogwashi-Uku, but following the transfer of his father to Kwale Prisons, he completed his secondary education at Kwale.

Records have it that Bazim showcased an exemplary character and excellent academic passion at the Utagbe-Ogbe Grammar School where he came out tops in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination that saw him prominently positioned for admission into any higher institution of learning in Nigeria.

Soft spoken, empathic and caring, he chose to apply to the prestigious Institute of Management Studies in Enugu where he bagged both the lower and higher degrees in Marketing in outstanding records.

It is not difficult to prove that Bazim is born to lead and serve humanity, but his effortless employment in reputable organisations after the mandatory one year NYSC service at a time employment opportunities have become as rare as the eagle’s egg, speaks volume of a man born, not only to serve, but to transform his society.

Bazim has contributed immensely in the growth of A+K Nigeria Limited, Port Harcourt, just as he left indelible imprints at the Abbey Mortgage Bank PLC and now as the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of Sallybest Property Limited, Plot 1219, A Close, Gwarimpa in Abuja, the federal capital territory of Nigeria.

It is difficult to trace the transformational impacts of Bazim in many other establishments he served and has remained a managing stakeholder in some till date, including the Eagle Newspapers Limited, King Dee Suites and Apartment,AG Homes but it is clear that he is cut out for greatness.

Bazim has remained a man who knows where he started from–his Root. His sojourn in Abuja has not placed him far from home but rather has goaded him to empathize with his people especially the downtrodden the more.

In line with his vision that is garnished with patriotism, sally has been personally involved in Programmes he packaged to bring succour to the people of his Local Government in Nigeria and internationally even before making manifest his ambition to vie for the Delta State House of Assembly Seat in Aniocha North Local Government Area as the APC Candidate.

He had sponsored a football competition involving all the Communities in Aniocha North. He has continued to support widows and youths transcending beyond his immediate Locale through giving paliatives and business supports.

In all these he had done, his humble disposition has put him on the part of not making his good works Public because of his belief that only God can pay back. Sally is indeed, the David of Aniocha North.

As an astute managerial prodigy, Bazim has the quintessentials, like Midas, to transform the basis to alluring human values and a burning passion to change the present despondency in Nigeria to joy.

However, like the saying goes, “Charity begins at home”, Bazim has decided to start the long journey of rejuvenation of the country from serving as the member representing his locality at the state House of Assembly in Asaba under the auspice of APC.

The truth remains that his divine birth to serve will not only actualise his present political ambition, but would also position him for an eventual transformation of his Local Government in particular and Delta State in general.