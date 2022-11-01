NUJ Congratulates Finebone As Rivers Info Commissioner

1st November, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

NUJ Congratulates Finebone As Info Commissioner

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has congratulated the new Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Mr Chris Finebone on his appointment.

The Council, in a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, comrades Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo respectively, described Mr Finebone as a fine gentleman and friend of the Press in the state.

The Union urged the new commissioner to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment as Information Commissioner in the state, while also expressing hope that Mr Finebone’s appointment would add value to the relationship between the state government and the Press in the state.

NUJ said although it would have wished that a practicing journalist is appointed to superintendent over the affair of the Ministry of Information and Communications, in line with its advocacy for professionalism, it has confidence in Finebone’s ability and competence to meet up with the expectations of his new office.

“In line with our advocacy for professionalism, we had wished a practicing journalist was appointed as Information and Communications Commissioner in the state, but we are consoled by Mr Chris Finebone’s pedigree as the spokesman for his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“Having served well as APC’s Publicity Secretary in Rivers State for many years, we believe Mr Finebone is in a familiar terrain and is well placed to handle his new assignment with finesse”, the Union said.

While assuring Mr Finebone of the cooperation and support of the Union, the Council urged the new commissioner to use his good office to improve on the relationship between the state government and the Press in the state.

Signed:

Stanley Job Stanley

Chairman, NUJ Rivers State Council

Ike Wigodo

Secretary, NUJ Rivers State Council

08068762396