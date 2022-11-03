OLU OF WARRI COMMENDS GOVERNOR OKOWA FOR THE GIFT OF PRESS CENTRE, BUS TO DELTA NUJ

– By Patrick Ochei

His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, CFR, Olu of Warri, has commended the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Government of Delta State for deeming it fit to build and donate a press centre and a bus to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Delta State Council.

Ogiame Atuwatse III gave the commendation when members of the Delta State Council of NUJ Executives and Press Week Committee paid him a courtesy visit in his palace to intimate him of the activities lined up to celebrate the 2022 NUJ Delta Press Week.

He said that the symbiotic relationship between government and the media was needed for the advancement of society through information gathering on the policies and programmes of government and disseminating same to the public by the press.

The Olu of Warri while acknowledging the indispensability of the media, said there was need for government to regularly provide practitioners with the enabling environment to discharge their constitutional role without fear or favour.

The youngest Nigerian traditional ruler ever to receive the national honour of the Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR, affirmed he would personally appreciate the Governor on behalf of the Union when they meet.

He also commended the Union for deeming it fit to visit him to acquaint him with the programmes of the Union ahead of their annual press week scheduled to hold later in the year.

He assured of the willingness to render his personal assistance to help pathfind a seamless and successful programme for the union and prayed God to give the Chairman and his Executive the wisdom to lead and leave a very good legacy for the union.

Earlier while addressing the Ogiame, the Chairman of NUJ Delta State Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu had expressed the joy of the Union for what the Governor and the Government of Delta State did for the NUJ to enable it have a roof over its head after 31 years of existence in Delta and of course, a bus for easy movement of members.

Ikeogwu had asked Ogiame to appreciate the Governor on behalf of the Council for such monumental gifts of a press centre and a bus, adding that “We no longer wonder about like nomads”.

The Chairman told the revered King that it was a rare privilege meeting him to intimate him of what the Council had planned to achieve with the 2022 Press Week, which is majorly going to celebrate illustrious Deltans who had achieved and distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours since the inception of Delta State 31 years ago.

Ikeogwu told the Monarch that it was his desire to leave a befitting legacy for the union, hence there would be a fund raising to establish businesses for the Council to enable it have some level of independence.