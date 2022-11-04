WIKE INCREASES APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ASSISTANTS TO 200,000

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has increased the number of Special Assistants to him on Political Unit Affairs from the initial 100, 000 to 200, 000 persons.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor of Rivers State, disclosed in a statement, that Governor Wike announced the new figure while inaugurating the second batch of the first 100,000 Special Assistants from Rivers East Senatorial District at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The governor explained that he has been inundated with requests from Rivers people who appealed to be considered for the appointment.

“As I speak to you, my mail box almost crashed. People are sending text messages saying ‘why are you leaving us alone, the job is too much. This number cannot do the work’.

“Therefore, a lot of Rivers people are volunteering to be part of this work. And I can announce to you today, we have increased the number from 100,000 to 200,000.”

Governor Wike therefore, directed all political leaders of the various Local Government Areas to return home to search out trustworthy people among the lot who they consider that can help the State retain its position in the comity of States.

To those who do not understand the rationale for the appointment, Governor Wike said even if so much has been done, his administration is not taking the remaining few months for granted.

He informed that the Special Assistants to him on Political Units Affairs that have been appointed will help his administration to finish well.

“It is me who is appointing. It is me that wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. It is not you outside because you are not part of government. I know what it takes and I know that these people will help me. Now that I am finishing, I want to finish very well.”

Governor Wike further said that the appointment aligns with his declaration on the day that the Rebisi flyover was inaugurated, to begin implementation of the policy of stomach infrastructure.

According to him, the appointment is part of stomach infrastructure and it will put money in the hands of Rivers people.

Congratulating the appointees, governor Wike told them to consider themselves lucky among the not less than 6 million Rivers people to serve under his administration.

He said because their political leaders have found them trustworthy, they should commit to doing the task given to them effectively.

The task, Governor Wike explained includes, to interface with the people to know what they are saying, their assessment of government projects, and policies, whether positive or negative and transmit same as feedback to his office through the constituency and ward liaison officers.