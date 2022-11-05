Flood: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS VISITS AFFECTED KINSFOLK AT ELEM SANGAMA IN AKULGA, DISTRIBUTES RELIEF MATERIALS (Photonews)

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers Accord 2023 Governorship candidate, brought charity closer home in his mission of mercy to victims affected by the recent flood, when he led his “We Agenda, Putting the People first” team, to Elem Sangama in Akuku Toru LGA, which is his home Local Government Area, on Friday, November 4, 2022.

As usual, the terrible destruction which the ravaging flood had wreaked on the community and the horrible plight and living conditions of the victims, so far neglected by the authorities, in the aftermath of the natural disaster, was a pathetic sight to behold.

Chief Lulu-Briggs, in his typical manner, led his team into the still water logged Elem Sangama community in most parts, interacted with the affected folks, who having gathered together on one of the visible patchs of dry land in the heart of the community, expressed whoops of great joy as they received him, after which the visiting team subsequently distributed much needed relief materials to provide some succour and assist them cushion the hardship which has bedeviled even their basic efforts to eke out a living, since the flood swept over and submerged the community.

Writing on his experience, after another heartbreaking trip to meet with flood victims, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs captured his visit to Elem Sangama in a brief post on his verified social media handles, thus:

“The second greatest commandment is that we love our neighbour as ourselves. Our love for our neighbours is a reflection of our love for our creator, God.

Today, I reached out to my people of Elem Sangama community in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State who had been affected by the flood, whose lives and livelihood has been thwarted. God in his infinite mercies made it possible for us to go and come back safely.

We were able to support them with the relief materials and foodstuff we were able to carry across to them. I thank God for being able to do my quota for my Rivers people.“