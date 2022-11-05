Flood: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS VISITS FLOOD VICTIMS IN ELEM SANGAMA, AKUKU-TORU LGA

The Governorship candidate of Accord in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, is not ready to rest until he is certain that the flood victims in Rivers State have their rest.

We will recall that he has made this vow from the onset, “I will not rest until the flood victims in Rivers State have their rest”, and it’s glaring to all that indeed this servant leader who initiated “the We agenda, putting people first” vision as his Idea in the 2023 elections has continued to prove to the world that he is not a regular Nigerian politician, but a politician whose mandate is to genuinely serve and take upon himself the responsibility of growing the next generation.

It’s for this genuine reason that, while others are selfishly planning on how to manipulate Rivers people for electoral victory, the Accord Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs is sacrificially giving Rivers lives a True meaning to live, that he may through such gesture have the privilege to grow the next generation.

You see, no one can pretend to love. Fake love last for a moment, but genuine love lasts forever. Dumo Lulu-Briggs genuinely loves Rivers people, as Rivers Accord will continue to put Rivers people in Oneness and Progress.

So, yesterday, he further added the flood victims in Elem Sangama, AKULGA, to the list of those that should have their rest.

On sighting the arrival of the Team, these great destinies whose lives have been threatened by the unfortunate natural disaster leaped for joy. The excitement expressed by the people, you can almost touch with your barehands.

According to them, since the flood started and kept them in such horrible condition, on daily basis, like a hungry child looking out for its mother to bring home food, they have been expecting help, no matter how little, yet seen none and gotten none. That if not for this visit, they probably would have given up hope to life. That truly, he is God sent, one God in His infinite mercy has sent to save their lives from such destruction that they never bargained for. Mothers, Fathers, Children, Babies, all expressed unimaginable joy.

Their words as usual broke the heart of the Accord Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who in response said to them, “I am here now, and will never leave you to be all by yourself. Be rest assured that we are in this together, and together we shall get out of this. I have promised, I will not rest until you have your rest”, he said.

He added, “God willing, this will be the last this ugly incident will happen to us in Rivers State or anywhere else in Nigeria. Economically, we are already going through a lot, this added pain isn’t deserved at all. Please, don’t despair, keep the strength going, keep the fire of resilience on, we shall all come out of it greater than what we were”, Dumo further encouraged.

The people of Elem Sangama deeply thanked the team for coming to their rescue, and prayed for God to continue to make the Accord Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, a Blessing to even generations yet unborn. They chanted songs of Blessings, Victories over battles seen and unseen. They just wouldn’t stop, for you can’t stop a people whose lost hope has just received Restoration.

Rivers Accord is in the business of Rescue, we aren’t just a party, We are a Rescue Team.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

05/11/2022.