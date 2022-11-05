POLITICS ‘LL NOT DISTRACT OUR FOCUS ON GOOD GOVERNANCE IN DELTA – Okowa

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday affirmed that in spite of the prevailing season of politics, his administration would continue to deliver on its promises and good governance.

He made this known at the swearing-in of Chief Fred Obe as Commissioner for Energy and 14 Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service at Government House, Asaba.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Charles Diai, Omamuzo Erebe, Theophilus Aguonye, Gregory Ejohwomu, Patrick Ojeblenu, Patricia Esenjo and Fredrick Yoro.

Others are Chairman Nelson Tetsola, Philomena Okeowo, Evelyn Ndobu, Frank Aghara, Byron Unini, Fredrick Fuludu and Frank Omoko.

He congratulated the new Commissioner and Permanent Secretaries describing their appointments as well-deserved.

The governor urged the new commissioner to see his appointment as an opportunity to add value to the state in spite of the short time remaining in the life of the administration.

“We are in the critical part of this administration, which is the last few months. Many persons would not want to offer governance in the last few months of their administration.

“But, I have always told Deltans that in spite of the fact that it is time to play politics; we will continue to ensure that the wheel of governance is constantly on the roll.

“And, what is happening today, is to ensure that we beef up the Civil Service in such a manner that it becomes more and more productive.

“You will realise that many of the persons appointed as Permanent Secretaries today have been functioning in that capacity in their various MDAs.

“I want to add that the new Commissioner should resume as Commissioner, Ministry of Energy. You realise that you just have a few months to make a mark and that means that you have to hit the ground running.

“As for the permanent secretaries, you have worked hard in the course of your service, all of you have merited your appointments and I hope that your loyalty to the government will continue.

“It is my hope that as the chief accounting officers, you will offer the best of advice and ensure that working with the commissioners, that you remain accountable, working diligently for the good of the people of Delta state,” he said.

He charged the permanent secretaries to be conversant with the Civil Service rules to enable them administer their offices in line with relevant laws.

“I know that all of you by now, are very conversant with the Civil service rules. So that you will be able to administer your various offices in such a manner that you are well-acquainted with the rules.

“As a government, we will continue to build the capacity of the Civil Service and we expect that the various permanent secretaries working with the office of the Head of Service, will ensure that this is the situation,” Okowa added.

He urged them to ensure fairness and justice in their various MDAs, saying “there is a need for fairness and justice in all that you do. And, please be diligent in your work place.

“I hope that you realise that the best manager and administrator is the one who truly works with others. The fact that you have been elevated to the position of permanent secretary does not mean your decisions will always be the best.

“I believe that the best administrator is the one that gives listening ears to those that work with him. It is part of my experience in life. So try to hear your subordinates out because there is always something you can learn from them,” he advised. .

Responding, the new commissioner, Obe, thanked the governor for finding him worthy to be appointed, assuring that they will assist him in finishing strongly in the interest of Deltans.

The new permanent secretaries expressed gratitude to the governor for providing civil servants with an environment conducive for work at the Professor Chike Edozien Secretariat.