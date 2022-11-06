Don’t Make Mistake of Electing Another Party in Delta – OKOWA

OGWASHI-UKU/Nigeria: The Delta State Governor, and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 Presidential Elections, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, have called on electorates in the state not to vote for another party, except the PDP, in order to avoid the mistake made by Nigerians in 2015.

Governor Okowa stated this, during the 10 years anniversary of the Foundation for Effective Leadership and Development, FELD, held in Ogwashi-Uku, on Saturday, November 4, 2022.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor Ochor reminded the people that it’s only the PDP that will guarantee continuous development of the state, and provide the needed facilities that will better the lives of everyone, as shown by the founder of the Foundation, Hon Paul Adingwupu.

He told the gathering that with the available record, the government of the PDP in Delta is providing for all Deltans, and the evidence are abound in Aniocha North and other areas of the state.

“We have provided for every section of the state, from Ukwuani, Ika, Oshimili, Aniocha, Delta Central, and South, our presence is felt in every part of the state, and every community is benefitting.”

He promised the people that more will come if they cast their votes for the PDP in the state, to avoid suffering from voting for another party, as it will not be good for them, as opportunities such as that of FELD may be destroyed.

“I have to beg you, do not make the mistake of voting for another party in Delta, this will not be good, as it will only bring to you pain and suffering.”

“We all must be steadfast, and work towards voting for all Peoples Democratic Party Candidates in Delta, Starting with the President and Vice President, the Governor, and his Deputy, and all National and State Assembly members. This is the way we should go in 2023.” He said.

The highlight of the joyful and colourful event was official pronouncemet of the Governor, and Vice-presidential Candidadte of the PDP as the Patron of the organisation, along with Right Hon Edudi Elumelu who pledged N100,0000.000 to assist the people through the NGO, the match past engaged in by FELD members across the 22 wards and the traditional dances as well. For the march past, Ward 4 came first and received N100,000, Ward 1B came 2nd and got N50,000 and Ward 6B got N20,000.

For the dancing contest, Ward 6B came 1st and went home with N500,000, Ward 4 came 2nd and got N300,000 and Ward 9A (Ewulu) came 3rd and got N200,000.

Other personalities at the event were the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Member representing Aniocha North in the House of Representatives, Hon Chika Chikezie, the Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Elder Moses Edu, Traditional rulers, and other notable Deltans and friends of the organisations.