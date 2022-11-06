NGO Empowers Deltans With N12 million; Names Okowa, Elumelu As Patrons

An organisation, Foundation For Effective Leadership and Development, FELD has empowered 210 Deltans with the sum of N12,000.000.00 (twelve million naira) as investment seed to uplift their lives.

The empowerment event, which had the State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa represented by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Ochor Ochor, was held in Ogwashi-Uku, headquarters of Aniocha South LGA, Delta State, on Saturday, November 4, 2022.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of FELD Local Organising Committee, Barr. Godwin Okoh thanked the audience for the honour done to the Foundation by their presence, even as he added that the event was a celebration of the vision given to Hon. Paul Adingupu, who saw and felt the needs of the idle youths the underprivileged, and the vulnerable adults and developed a plan for them irrespective of their tribe and religion.

“This year’s celebration is tagged: 10 years of touching lives,” Barr. Okoh said, pointing out that in its 10 years of operation, many lives have been touched and transformed.

According to him: “FELD Foundation sensitized and revived the culture of studying among our youths in senior secondary schools and tertiary institutions through its television programme, ‘My Education Quiz Play’, with cash winnings, ading that over 225 adults and more than 60 students in Aniocha Local Government Area benefitted from its educational and rural empowerment programmes.

Quoting the late but revered South African freedom fighter and President, Madiba Nelson Mandela, Okoh said: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived, it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that would determine the significance of the life we led”.

On his part, the Founder of FELD and convener, Chief (Hon) Paul Adingupu, while acknowledging the good works of Governor Okowa, especially in the areas of human capital development and empowerment programmes, said the Foundation, as a matter of consensus, agreed to appoint the governor as its Patron.

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa was thus named a patron of the Foundation, along with the Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

In his response, the Governor represented by the Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor, commended Chief Adingupu for the good things he is doing for the people, noting that every Community is benefiting from the Knows administration.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Elumelu, obviously thrilled by what he saw, began singing in praise of Adingupu, extolling the good work he is doing, the giving grace upon him that has made him remember the less privileged and the need to ameliorate their situation.

Elumelu said: “Touch lives, government cannot do it alone. Individuals can; no matter how small please do. Touch lives, given to people, and when you give be rest assured that God’s blessing is on you.

“Having said that, let me say on behalf of my office that before I exit office in May 2023, as Minority Leader I’m injecting N100 million to support FELD Foundation. The item will be there, Empowerment for FELD Foundation; we are considering the budget; I want to assure you that it will be there, N100 million untouchable under the money that has been allocated to me by way of the constituency to take care of my people.

“You will get it between February and April 2023, we will come back either here or Asaba to disburse the money. But be rest assured that N100 million is available to access from my office by FELD Foundation members. To God be the glory,’ Ndudi Elumelu said.

At the event in which a total of N12 million was disbursed in soft loans to 10 beneficiaries from each of the 22 wards covered by FELD, 300 widows received N5,000 and a bag of rice each.

The highlights of the joyful and colourful event were the march past parade by FELD members across the 22 wards and the traditional dances contest as well. Ward 4 came first in the March past and received N100,000, Ward 1B came 2nd and got N50,000 and Ward 6B got N20,000 for the third position..

For the dancing contest, Ward 6B came 1st and went home with N500,000, Ward 4 came 2nd and got N300,000 and Ward 9A (Ewulu) came 3rd and got N200,000.