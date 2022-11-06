Okowa Hails FELD Founder, Adingwupu @ 10th Anniversary, Assures Deltans of Continuous Attention

The Delta State Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2023 elections Senator Ifeanyi Okowa have reassured Deltans of the government’s continuous desire to provide the need social needs of the people.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated this on Saturday, November 5, 2022, during the 10th Anniversary of the Foundation For Effective Leadership and Development, FELD empowerment programme, held in Ogwashi-Uku.

The governor who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor Ochor stated that the government since its inception had not neglected any part of the state, but had given equal attention to all the senatorial districts in terms of social and economic policies.

While congratulating the beneficiaries of the programme, he pointed out that individuals and private organisations like FELD should continue to assist in one way or the other to lift the living conditions of Deltans, as the government cannot do it alone.

“I congratulate the beneficiaries of today’s empowerment programme being organized by FELD, especially the founder Hon Paul Adingwupu, who for 10 years had sustained this project he is doing for his people.

“The governments cannot do it alone; individuals and organisations should always assist to uplift the lives of our people.

“On our part, we had continued since the inception of this administration to provide the necessary needs to every part of the state, and we will continue to do so,” he stated.

The highlight of the joyful and colourful event was official pronouncemet of the Governor, and Vice-presidential Candidadte of the PDP as the Patron of the organisation, along with Right Hon Edudi Elumelu who pledged N100,0000.000 to assist the people through the NGO, the match past engaged in by FELD members across the 22 wards and the traditional dances as well. For the march past, Ward 4 came first and received N100,000, Ward 1B came 2nd and got N50,000 and Ward 6B got N20,000.

For the dancing contest, Ward 6B came 1st and went home with N500,000, Ward 4 came 2nd and got N300,000 and Ward 9A (Ewulu) came 3rd and got N200,000.

Other personalities at the event were the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Member representing Aniocha North in the House of Representatives, Hon Chika Chikezie, the Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Elder Moses Edu, Traditional rulers, and other notable Deltans and friends of the organisations.