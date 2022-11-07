2023: WE EXPECT 100 PERCENT VOTES FROM DELTANS – PDP Delta North Chieftains

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chieftains from Delta North Senatorial District, on Monday, November 7, said the party was targeting 100 percent votes in the 2023 general elections.

At campaign rallies at Ward One, Obior, Ward 2, Onicha-Ugbo, Ward 8, Idumuje-Unor, Ward 3, Obomkpa and Ward 10, Ezi in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, those who spoke said they were confident of victory because of the democratic dividends the PDP has delivered for the people over the years.

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, Chief Monday Onyeme, stated that Nigerians and Deltans in particular have a lot to gain by voting for the candidates of the party.

He said, “Vote for PDP in all the elections because our Governor is the incoming Vice President and he will open more doors for Deltans, he has done well and his victory is our victory.

“Vote for Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori because he already has a template to perform with having worked closely with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Ensure that you all vote for the PDP because PDP will continue to protect your interests.”

Chief Onyeme, also, urged the people to vote for all the candidates of the party in the elections.

The Delta North Senatorial Candidate of the party, Prince Ned Nwoko, the House of Representatives candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, and the House of Assembly candidate on the PDP platform, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi listed the achievements of the party that makes it to deserve 100 percent votes from the people.

Chairman, PDP, Delta North Senatorial District, Elder Moses Iduh and others who spoke at the occasion, stated that they will work for 100 percent votes for the PDP as any vote to any other political party would amount to “wasted votes.”

Some of those who attended the rallies include, Chief Godwill Obielum, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor, Chief Patrick Ukah, Chief Fidelis Tilije, Chief Festus Ochonogor, and other chieftains of the PDP.