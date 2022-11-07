49th Birthday Celebration: APOSTLE CHINYERE CHIBUZOR; MAN OF GREAT IMPACT ON LIVES – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

The Accord Governorship candidate in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, joined other notable Nigerians like the Presidential candidate of Labor party, Mr Peter Obi, the Executive chairman of Emohua LGA, Dr Chidi Lloyd, the Executive chairman of Eleme LGA, Obarilomate Ollor amongst others, to celebrate in thanksgiving to God, the birth of Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor, the Genrral Overseer, G.O. of the Omega Power Ministries, (OPM) Church worldwide, at the Church auditorium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Apostle who turned 49years, and is well known for his great Philanthropic works and daily positive ministrations affecting lives meaningfully, was celebrated in a grand style that also witnessed heart touching testimonies.

It is only to be expected that when such a life is celebrated, there is no way it will not attract its likes. As such, the presence of Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the River Accord 2023 Governorship candidate, who is himself an extraordinary Philanthropist that has made it his lifestyle to daily give lives a true meaning through his reaching out, wasn’t a surprise, but indeed a divine attendance, for the duo to continue doing more in helping lives to realize their God given purpose.

According to Dumo Lulu-Briggs, “when a man like Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor is celebrating his birthday, we don’t have a choice than to celebrate with him, to encourage him to do more,” he said, adding further that, “next year by the special Grace of God, he shall be 50, and all of us shall be here to celebrate him”.

The Accord Rivers State Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, believes that with the magnitude of assistance the Apostle has given to many lives here in Rivers State through the Church, it has become necessary for the State government to step in to give its quarter of support to the Church, seeing that the Church is technically doing the job of the Government.

To this end, he said, “by the special Grace of God, next year, we shall Bring the entire Government of Rivers State to celebrate this great man of God that has affected lives and given these lives the opportunity to recover their Destinies”, he declared, believing that, Rivers people are in dire need for a change, a change that will birth a new Government that will give more lives a True meaning.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs wished the Apostle more fruitful years ahead, and a great day.

He celebrated the birthday of the renowned man of God and great philanthropist on his verified social media handles thus:

I join all members of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) worldwide to celebrate a trailblazer, a man anointed in the giving ministry, someone who fathers orphans, husbands widows and aids the indigent through his acts of benevolence, one who represents Jesus and epitomises Christianity in its truest form.

Happy 49th Birthday to the General Overseer, OPM worldwide. It’s so obvious to everyone that you are a great man of God and you have done many wonderful things not just for OPM here in Rivers state but across the globe.

By the special grace of God, next year you shall be 50 and we shall all come here to celebrate with you for such a significant milestone in your life. Also next year, by the special grace of God, we shall bring the government of Rivers state to celebrate a man who has been touching lives of people here in the state.

Thank you for your life of sacrifice. God bless and keep you Sir.

Happy Birthday Apostle Dr. Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

DLB

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

06/11/22