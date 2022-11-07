Delta News

DELTA GOVT RELEASES N5 BILLION FOR PENSION ARREARS

Delta State Government on Monday, November 7, released the sum of N5 billion for the payment of pension arrears to retirees in the state.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said the sum of N2.5 billion was released for the payment of pension arrears for state pensioners while N2.5 billion was also released as grant to Local Government Pensions Bureau for the payment of Local Government and primary school retirees.

Aniagwu said the gesture was part of government’s efforts at ameliorating the plight of the affected senior citizens in the state.

The Information Commissioner commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his avowed commitment to welfare and well-being of citizens of the state.

