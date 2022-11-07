Gov Okowa Committed to Commissioning Warri/Effurun Flood Control Measure Project Before End of Tenure

Press Release

Governor Okowa Committed to Commissioning of Project Before End of Tenure.

The Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is committed to the completion and commissioning of the Warri/Effurun Flood Control Measure projects, phase I and II handled by Levant Construction Company and CCECC.

This was disclosed by the Director General, Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Comrade. Ovuozourie Macaulay in Warri when visited by the Delta State Project Monitoring Commissioner and his team.

He mentioned that he has told both Contractors handling the project to see to its completion by February 2023 as the Governor is determined to commission all projects, even as he maintained that the integrity of job must be protected.

“The project though not yet completed but the impact has already been felt in the environment. In the last two years the cry of flooding has drastically reduced in most affected areas, as most of the areas experiencing flood when it rains heavily were not flooded as usual in the raining season due to the impact of the project ongoing in those areas ” he said.

“The major cause of flooding in this environment is 80% man made as they have built across the waterways which is a serious challenge to Government, but the Governor is sensitive to the plight of the people and that is why he is determined to see all project completed and commission before he leaves office next year.” he stated.

In his response, the Honorable Commissioner, Project Monitoring,

Chief. Tony Ofoni commended the efforts of the Director General, and stressed that he has known him for years as a result oriented leader, even as he expressed satisfaction knowing that most of the ministries are represented in the Agency to help achieve a good job.

He stressed that the essence of inspecting projects in the state is to ensure that Contractors do a standard job as specification demand, as jobs that does not meet up to the expectation of the Governor will not be accepted.

“The Governor does not take nonsense, he need result, and a lot of contracts has been invoked for not doing well. Final inspection will be carried out on every project in the State before payment will be made to ensure that project are well executed.” he said.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction at the level of work done so far when he visited some of the project sites in Warri and Uvwie, phase I and II respectively, and urged the contractors to put more effort in speeding up the work to ensure that they deliver as at when due.

Some of the project sites visited by the Commissioner and his team are Eboh road, Okore road by the bridge,

Ajamimogha link road and PTI Road Effurun.

Signed

Stella Odika

PRO, WUEDA.