OBOREVWORI, AMORI, JITE KICK OFF PDP WARD-TO-WARD CAMPAIGN IN UDU; SOLICIT FOR VOTES FOR ALL PDP CANDIDATES

Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, Chief Ighoyota Amori, PDP Senatorial Candidate, Delta Central District, and Chief Jite Brown, PDP Delta State House of Assembly Candidate, Udu Constituency, have kicked off the party’s ward-to-ward campaign in Udu Local Government Area of the State.

The candidates, who began the campaign at Udu Ward 5, Opete, also campaigned to ward 9, Orhuwhorun, ward 6, Ekete Waterside, ward 7, Ovwian, and ward 10, Aladja, solicited for votes for all candidates of the PDP.

Speaking during the campaign visit to the five wards, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori said it was the first time a governorship candidate was campaigning to all the 270 wards in Delta State.

He noted that in 1996 when Udu, Uvwie, and Okpe were one Local Government Area, the Okpes worked to ensure that the Late Chief Austin Ogbaburhon emerged as Chairman of the old Okpe Local Government Council.

According to him, “I know the Udu people will reciprocate that good gesture by voting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as President and Vice President respectively; I and Sir Monday Onyeme as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively; Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Chief Jite Brown for Delta State House of Assembly and other PDP candidates.

“We have come to campaign to all of you here in Udu, not to only PDP but to everyone including APC and members of other parties. I am appealing to the Udu people to stand for us and for me. I want to tell you that there is no need to change a winning team. I have lived with you, and I am well known to all of you and hence I am here today to solicit for your support”, he added.

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate also spoke on his M.O.R.E. agenda, Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and enhanced peace and security, saying it is geared towards placing Delta State ahead of other States in the country.

On his part, the PDP Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, commended the Udu people for the massive turnout as it showed their readiness to vote for all PDP candidates in 2023.

He advised some aggrieved persons in the party to put all grievances behind them and vote for all PDP candidates.

“It will be suicidal to vote against any candidate of the party because it is only when you vote for PDP that your requests for the overall development of Udu can be achieved.

“You already know that PDP will win all elections in 2023. So, it will be better if you join the winning train. Primary elections have come and gone, put all grievances behind you and vote PDP 5/5. But if you vote against any of the candidates, you voted yourself out of prosperity,” he reiterated.

On his part, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, expressed joy over the outstanding mobilisation, adding that he could comfortably sleep with two eyes closed.

He noted that there was no sane person in Nigeria that wanted to vote APC again as Nigerians are suffering under the APC-led administration.

“That is why we want to rescue and reset Nigeria. I am happy that wards 5, 9, 6, 7, and 10 in Udu have all keyed into this agenda. You are aware that Nigeria is now the headquarters of poverty in the world, courtesy of the APC-led federal government. We are aware that our currency is gradually becoming a mere tissue paper. A dollar today is almost N1000.

“Prices of goods and services have gone high; yet, some persons are still bold to say that they are APC members. So, PDP want to change the tide, rescue, and reset Nigeria.

“The head of the mission is Atiku Abubakar, followed by Okowa. There is no way you have Okowa when roads in the south will not be tarred. Burutu, Koko, Warri, and Sapele ports will be taken care of,” he added.

The Director General of the Delta State PDP Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, in his contribution, said with the massive turnout of the electorate, he was convinced beyond doubt that the PDP would triumph in Udu, Delta Central, the State, and Nigeria in general.

Earlier, Chairmen of wards 5, 9, 6, 7, and 10, Lucky Kporoh, Efete Okolosi, Solomon Omenta, William Saiki, and Anthony Owhe respectively expressed their readiness to deliver all PDP candidates in their various wards.

They commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Guber candidate for the developmental strides across the nooks and crannies of the local government area, and reiterated their position to reciprocate the governor’s good gesture and promised to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively; Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme for Governor and Deputy Governor respectively; Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Chief Jite Brown for Delta State House of Assembly, and other candidates of the party.