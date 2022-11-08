PDP G5 BONDED TO SAVE NIGERIA -Wike

As all G5 Get Honoured As Honorary Citizens of Benue State

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says nobody can break the ranks of the five governors (G5) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who have continued to insist that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu resigns his position as the national chairman of the party.

Governor Wike noted that because the G5 have remained dogged on their demand, people have made several efforts to break their ranks but cannot succeed.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor of Rivers State, disclosed that Governor Wike spoke at the new Banquet Hall of Benue State Government House, Makurdi, during a dinner on Sunday night, November 7, 2022, organised in honour of the G5 by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Those efforts are failing, governor Wike asserted because the five governors are bonded to save Nigeria.

“And if you look at us here, the way we are, people have tried to see how they can break us, you cannot. We are bonded to save Nigeria.

“That is why when you see all of us, we are impenetrable. Nobody can divide us. They have tried everything in this world to divide us, but no way.

“The way we operate; I will talk, we have people who don’t talk. You may be underrating them. By the time they will shock you, you will think it is Wike, it is not Wike you are seeing.”

It was an evening of display of the rich culture of the Benue people in which Governor Ortom proclaimed, bestowing Honourary Citizen’s Status on governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Governor Wike said Nigerians are expecting the PDP to rescue the country, but it appears that the leadership of the party is not showing serious commitment to that course.

He stated that inclusivity remains a precursor for peace and unity, because it will allow everybody to have equal sense of stake both in the party and to work together for the desired electoral victory.

“Agreement is agreement. Respect agreement, so that there will be peace, there will be unity. What we are asking for is inclusivity; include everybody.

“We are not talking about presidential candidate. We have finished that one. We have a presidential candidate, we have a vice presidential candidate.

“But that one that will go to the other people, give them so that everybody will move forward. That is what we are saying, nothing more.”

Concerning the 25 buses donated to Benue State PDP for their campaigns, Governor Wike corrected and gave clearer perspective to it.

Governor Wike explained that the buses are part of the bulk of vehicles his team acquired for his presidential campaigns if he had won the primary.

But since that ambition did not materialise, Governor Wike said, the team decided that the vehicles should be shared among those who supported the course.

The buses, he noted, will help in easing their efforts as they re-enact the winning position of the party.

“So, Ortom saying I gave you people vehicles, it is not correct. They are the vehicles that our team bought that time because of the (presidential primary) election, we would have won it, but to God be the glory.”

Governor Wike said they were in Benue State to show solidarity to Governor Ortom who he described as a good man.

The Rivers State governor thanked the government and people of Benue for bestowing on them the honourary citizen’s status of the State.

Governor Wike said the G5 constitutes a people who have show leadership in their various States, and on issues of national concern, taken the risk to speak the truth, maintained integrity and are consistent.

“I thank all of you for this honour you’ve done to all of us, the integrity governors. The governors who can come up and tell you black is black, yes is yes. We don’t bend, we say it as it is.

“Leadership is taking risk. Leadership is about integrity, and discipline.”

He further added, “Governor Ortom, what we have come here to do today is to give you solidarity for tomorrow’s (Monday) campaign, to tell the people of Benue, we are with governor Ortom.”

In his speech, the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom acknowledged that as an Eagle of Tiv land, Governor Wike was the first to stand by them, spoke truth to power, and gave support when the Fulani bandits killed Benue people.

“Many have wondered why I have chosen to swim with Governor Wike. Many have wondered why I have chosen to work with him in darkness and in the midst of storms and threats and also trial and brimstone.

“This is a man who stood with us during our trying times and came out, did not fear about threats of the Federal government or Federal might, but came out and say look, if you kill Ortom, you have killed Nigeria.

“They call it farmers /herders fight. We say it’s all lies, Fulani is coming to invade us. Wike came out, brought stakeholders from Rivers State and they came here. Wike offered us solidarity and in faith with the Benue people and give his commitment.”

Governor Ortom revealed the monetary support that Governor Wike gave, was a demonstration of his love for Benue people.

“As if that was going to be end, he (Wike) committed money, then it was N250million. I remember High Level Main Market got burnt, Governor Wike heard about it, we did not make any demand, Governor Wike came and donated N200million.

“I remember when Katsina Ala Market got burnt, Governor Wike came and donated another N200million. Subsequently, the money he has committed is over N700million for our IDP’s. Is he not a friend enough that we should work with?

“We have never had it good. He was the same person who was able to convince our colleague and brother from Akwa-Ibom State who also donated N200million. Then the governor of Taraba State donated a N100million to our IDP’s.”

Governor Ortom also clarified that the Rivers State governor is not against Dr. Ayu as a person, but he is standing for what is true, fair, equity and justice in the PDP.

“I was the chairman of the zoning committee. The National Working Committee did not make me chairman, it was the group of those who were nominated that made me chairman.

“It was agreed in that meeting that since people have bought forms, let us allow everybody to contest, but that once a presidential candidate comes from the North, the Chairman will go to South. That was the arrangement.

“I want you to know that Governor Wike is not against Benue State. He is not against the National Chairman being from here (Benue) because he is a title holder from Benue State.

“He (Wike) is not against it, but he just standing for the truth. Agreement is agreement and it is important we keep to the agreement. If you don’t keep to agreement, then you are creating problems.”

Governor Ortom informed that the G5 have all agreed to work together for the good of Nigeria and to deliver it from the basement bad leadership has plunged it.

“They (G5) have stood with us. They have supported us. They are here tonight. Tomorrow we are launching our campaign. That shows love.

“I want to thank them for standing for justice. I want to thank them for standing for equity. I want to thank them for standing for fairness. That is all that we need.

“We are where we are today because we have refused to respect the rule of law and respect justice, equity and fineness for all.

“As a mark of honour tonight for our very distinguished personalities, by the powers conferred on me as the Governor of Benue State, I have given these four governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Engr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as Honorary Citizens of Benue State.”