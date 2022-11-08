PDP ‘LL REVERSE POVERTY PROGRAMME OF APC – Oborevwori

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate, Rt Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Deltans to avoid anything to do with the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections, pointing out that the APC has only afflicted Nigerians with poverty and suffering in the past seven years in governance.

Oborevwori made the call at Ekete Waterside, Udu LGA, on Monday, November 7, at the flag off of the PDP ward-to-ward campaigns.

“As Nigerians, we must be careful not to allow affliction to rise upon us a second time. The APC is Association of Poverty Creators. Their abysmal record in governance is very glaring and all Nigerians are suffering from it.

“What was the price of a bag of rice in 2015? It was about =N{8,000. What is the price now? Almost =N=45,000. Our mothers and wives are finding things very difficult in the market today. As we are approaching Christmas people are getting apprehensive as to how to manage to provide for their families, friends, and relations. The situation is the same with other essential needs because the APC has destroyed every sector of the economy. They have spread so much poverty around that we must never give them any chance to govern us at any level, Federal or State.

“In Delta State, our biggest problem is with the Federal roads. Governor Okowa has done very well in constructing and rehabilitating our State and rural roads and he is still working. Where we have problems is with the Federal roads, especially the roads from Amukpe connecting Eku, Abraka, Obiaruku to Agbor, and the expressway from Benin to Warri, Ughelli to Port Harcourt.

“It is a shame that the APC government has left those roads in very bad condition. Perhaps they enjoy the untold hardship the people suffer commuting on those roads. The most terrible and saddest thing is that they have restricted the State government from intervening to do some works on the roads to make them passable for the people. Yet, we have somebody in Abuja who says he has capacity. What kind of capacity is that when you cannot use it to provide solutions for the suffering of your people?”

Oborevwori said he is however optimistic that with Abubakar Atiku and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as President and Vice President and with him as Governor, there will be better understanding and synergy between the Federal government and the Delta State government to reverse the bad effects of the APC government and care better for the people.

He pointed out that the only projects the Delta APC candidate claims to have brought to the State are only located in one section of his hometown which is a sign of gross discrimination against other parts of the State.

“One community does not translate to the totality of Delta State. Even at that, the projects are all uncompleted. On the other hand, every community in Delta State can point to various projects delivered to them by the PDP government of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. That is our philosophy, to ensure that all communities are served and given a sense of belonging. I shall do more of that to achieve M.O.R.E for the good of our people.”

He, therefore, called on Deltans not to think twice about rejecting the APC at all levels in the forthcoming elections.