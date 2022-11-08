RIVERS ACCORD INAUGURATES GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL, WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9.

All is now set for the official unveiling and Inauguration of the Accord, Rivers State Governorship Campaign Council (GCC), for the 2023 general elections, on Wednesday, November, 9, 2022.

The Governorship candidate of Accord, Rivers State is Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu-Briggs; a globally recognized oil industry mogul, distinguished legal luminary, philanthropist extraordinaire and initiator of the “WE Agenda, Putting People First”, advocacy movement.

A statement by Mr. Iyene Douglas, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers Accord, disclosed that the inauguration ceremony which will take place at the Party’s Secretariat, New GRA, Port Harcourt, is scheduled to commence from 10am.

The statement reads:

PRESS RELEASE:

RIVERS ACCORD INAUGURATES HER GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL.

As the 2023 Governorship election draws near, the Rivers State chapter of Accord will Inaugurate her Governorship campaign council, Tomorrow, Wednesday, 9th November, 2023, 10am, at the Party’s Secretariat, New GRA, Port Harcourt.

Rivers State is in dire need for rescue, and Accord has presented itself as the vehicle on this Rescue mission.

Let’s all come together to board this vehicle that has been missioned to take Rivers people to her desired destination.

Accord! Oneness and Progress! Oneness and Progress! In One Accord!



Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

08/11/2022.