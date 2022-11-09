2023: ATIKU IN BORNO FOR PRESIDENTIAL RALLY; PROMISES TO ELIMINATE HUNGER, INSECURITY IN NIGERIA

ATIKU PROMISES TO ELIMINATE HUNGER AND INSECURITY IN THE COUNTRY, AT HIS PRESIDENTIAL RALLY IN BORNO TODAY

The People of Borno State trouped out in their numbers today in Maiduguri, to receive the PDP presidential Candidate in the forthcoming general elections, Atiku Abubakar and his entourage, who arrived in the state for the Presidential campaign in Maiduguri.

Before heading to the venue of the campaign, the former Vice President paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba, who described Atiku as a son of the soil that is always welcomed in Borno Emirate Council and thereafter, offered words of encouragement with royal blessings to the former Vice President.

At the arena of the campaign, the State Chairman of the Party in Borno Hon Zanna Gaddama, welcomed the PDP Presidential Candidate and his entourage and equally recalled the numerous contributions of Atiku Abubakar, towards nation building, which were quite visible while serving the country as Vice President, under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The National Chairman of the party Senator Iyochia Ayu, who was represented by the Vice Chairman North-Amb. Umar Damagun, stated that the overwhelming crowd at the arena in Maiduguri was a clear signal of victory for Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming general elections and assured the people that Atiku will win the election and bring prosperity to the country. He equally thanked the people for their solidarity and support for the PDP.

In his goodwill message, the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Council Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, emphasized the importance of starting the North East Presidential campaign in Borno State and promised the people that Atiku will address all the negative issues affecting the country, which include insecurity, hunger and unemployment. The Sokoto State Governor stated that he believes Borno state will vote for PDP in the 2023 general elections; hence Atiku is equally known as a son of the state.

The Vice Presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the governor of Delta State, call on the people of Borno, not to allow APC to come back to power and stated that with the myriads of problems confronting the country that were created by the ruling APC, he assured the people that Atiku is the right choice for Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, the PDP National Youth Leader-Muhammad Sulaiman Kadade appealed to the youth to support Atiku Abubakar for economic prosperity, youth development and security of the country.

The PDP National Women Leader, Prof Stella Attoh, called on the women of Borno to talk to their family members to vote for PDP, which will ensure the development of women and children. She assured the women that Atiku as President of Nigeria come 2023 will bring smiles to their families by eliminating hunger which is ravaging the entire country under the current APC administration.

In his message to the people of Borno, the PDP Presidential Candidate promised to restore peace and security in Borno State if elected the president in 2023. The former Vice President assured the people of the state that oil and gas exploration in the Chad basin will be intensified and farmers will be encouraged to continue their businesses as the Chad basin development authority will be reactivated.

Atiku thanked the people of Borno State for their support and promised to ensure that they will be exempted from exorbitant taxation which is affecting their family income and will ensure adequate power generation and supply in the state.

The high point of the campaign was the reception of over 5,000 decampees from other major political parties, who were received into the PDP family by the representative of the National Chairman and members of the National working committee at the arena. The new decampees include Peter Biye, a former commissioner in the state and one time member of the House of Representatives amongst others.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

November 9, 2022.