2023: GO, TALK TO FRIENDS, NEIGHBOURS, FAMILY MEMBERS TO VOTE PDP

ANIOCHA SOUTH: Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Aniocha South Local Area, have been called upon to go all out and canvass amongst their family members, friends, neighbours, and groups to vote for the party in the 2023 general elections.

The party faithful were charged on Thursday, November 10, 2023 when the Party Campaign Team visited the wards in the area.

Speaking, the Chairman of the party in Delta North, Elder Moses Iduh, said the best gift they can give to the Governor, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his emergence as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the party is to honour him by voting for PDP in all the offices that will be contested in the 2023 election.

“The only way we can honour our Governor, the Vice- Presidential candidate of our great party, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is to vote for the party in the 2023 election. This we should do with our votes, and that of our friends and family members.”

He said voting for Atiku-Okowa, Sheriff-Onyeme, Senator Ned Nwoko, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, and the House of Assembly Candidate, Mr. Isaac Anwuzia is what will be expected from the party faithful and people of Aniocha South Local Government Area.

He reminded them of the numerous projects Okowa had executed in the State, like roads, schools, hospitals, and in the areas of human capital development. Which had touched, and changed many lives and communities in the State.

“He had touched lives with his infrastructure and human capital development policies. A vote for PDP, is a vote for security, good life, low cost of goods and services.”

“For us to achieve this, and honour our Governor is for us to go home, talk to our brothers, friends, groups in our communities and worship centres, and convince them to vote for PDP.” He said.

Speaking, the Director General of the State Campaign Committee, Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme while appreciating the party faithful, for their full mobilisation for the flag off, tasked them to immediately commence the house-to-house campaign.

He reminded them that this election will not be like the past elections, therefore every member has to work extra hard to ensure victory for the party and at the same time be united as a family.

On his part, the Deputy Governorship candidate, Chief Monday Onyeme, promised that if elected, the Government of Sheriff Oborevwori will not disappoint Deltans, especially Delta North, reminding them that every registered voter in the Local Government area should be harvested for the party.

Also speaking, the Senatorial candidate for Delta North, Prince Ned Nwoko, the House of Representatives candidate, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and the House of Assembly candidate for Aniocha South, Mr. Isaac Awuzia spoke in the same vain, promising better government for all Deltans and Nigerians, with the victory of PDP in 2023.

The third day PDP Campaign train was at Ward 8 (Ejeme Aniogor), Ward 7 (Nsukwa), Ward 9 (Isheagu), Ward 10 (Abah-Unor), and Ward 11 (Ubulu-Okiti).

Those in the train of the party campaign to Aniocha South for the first day included the Deputy Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ochor Ochor, Hon. Chika Chikezie, Member Representing Aniocha South State Constituency, the State Secretary of the PDP, Engr. Dan Ossai, Chief Godswill Obielum, Sir Fidelis Tilije, State Commissioner for Finance, among numerous others.