2023: RIVERS ACCORD INAUGURATES 206 MEMBERS CAMPAIGN COUNCIL WITH PROF MUZAN AS CHAIRMAN; IYK OJI IS DIR. GENERAL

Accord, Rivers State, unveiled and inaugurated it’s Governorship Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections, during a well attended ceremony which took place at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Prof. Allwell Osini Muzan a renowned, multiple award winning Law Don at the Rivers State University and member of the prestigious Nigeria Body of benchers has been named as chairman of the campaign council, while Rt. Hon. Iyk Oji, a former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, is the Director General of the campaign council.
The Rivers State Governorship candidate of Accord, Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu-Briggs; a globally recognized oil industry mogul, distinguished legal luminary, philanthropist extraordinaire and initiator of the “WE Agenda, Putting People First”, advocacy movement, will serve as Alternate chairman of the campaign council, while Dr. Nnanna Onyekwere, the State party chairman and Princess Hilda Dedam, Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, will both serve as Deputy Chairman and Alternate Deputy Chairman of the campaign Council respectively.
A statement by Mr. Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, Director Media of the Campaign Council lists the comprehensive membership of the council (published below.)
Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers Accord Governorship candidate, writing on his verified social media handles, captured the inauguration ceremony thus:
With gratitude to God almighty, and in preparation for the Rivers 2023 governorship elections, today, we formally inaugurated the Governorship Campaign Council of Accord.
Although the Campaign Council has been set up before now, its formal inauguration was delayed until today in response to the flood catastrophe which displaced some of our brothers and sisters in Abua/Odual, Ahoada, Egbema and Akuku Toru; many of them of which I personally visited to assess impact and assist with relief items in my own small measure.
I have always believed that we are only as strong as the weakest among us and in our pursuit to build a society that caters for all, we expressed our commitment to using the best of us to work for the rest of us. The inauguration of the campaign council, today, engenders our sole desire to peacefully pursue, within the democratic institutions of our dear state, our collective destiny as a people through the ballots come 2023.
I also wish to use this medium to express my unreserved gratitude to the noble men and women who were appointed into respective roles in the council – our job is cut out for us, but may we find strength in the hopes that have been vested upon us by countless men, women and children who are yearning for a government that will guarantee a better life for all; the members the Press; and the general Rivers public on whose mandate we found the courage to pursue this just cause.
It is also with a deep sense of gratitude that I thank my brothers from the Action Alliance (AA), who declared their support for me today. This gives credence to my unwavering posture as a firm advocate of a politics of camaraderie and brotherliness, a type of politics that does not create irreconcilable differences amongst us as Rivers people.
My fellow Rivers men, women and youths, this is the hour when we must find the courage to rise above the challenges of this present times, and this we can do by voting only that man or woman who has the head and the heart to develop the institutions of our dear state to guarantee prosperity for all.
#DLB2023
The Campaign Council membership is listed below in full:
ACCORD RIVERS STATE
GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL
MEMBERSHIP OF THE GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL
- CHAIRMAN: Prof Allwell Muzan
- CANDIDATE AND ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN: Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs
- DEPUTY CHAIRMAN: Dr. Nnanna Onyekwere
- ALTERNATE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN: Princess Tambari Hilda Dedam
- VICE-CHAIRMAN [Rivers South WEST]: Hon. Christian Odili
- VICE-CHAIRMAN [Rivers S-EAST]: Queen Georgina Tenalo
- VICE-CHAIRMAN [Rivers EAST]: King Prof O. N. Nyenke
- DIRECTOR GENERAL: Rt. Hon Iyk Oji
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL [Finance]:
- ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY: Mrs Roseline Braide
- DIRECTOR [MEDIA]: Mr. Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR (MEDIA): Mr Kalada Wilson
- ASST. DIRECTOR (MEDIA): Mr Joetex Dumkpe
- DIRECTOR [MOBILIZATION]: Hon Okem okocha
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR [MOBILIZATION]: High Chief Collins Ndegwe (Door to Door)
- SECRETARY (MOBILIZATION): Mr Amaso Whyte
- DIRECTOR [LEGAL]: Azubuike Nwuke,esq
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR [LEGAL]: Iniruo Wills esq
- DIRECTOR [STRATEGY, PLANNING & RESEARCH: Alatubo Charles Harry
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR (STRATEY, PLANNING & RESEARCH): Chris Edeimu
- ALT DEPUTY DIR (STRATEGY, PLANNING & RESEARCH): Prof Stephen Okodudu
- DIRECTOR [LOGISTICS AND WELFARE]: Pastor Amonia Finecountry
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR (LOGISTICS & WELFARE): Mr Dumo George
- ASST. DIRECTOR (LOGISTICS & WELFARE): Mrs Stella Wejinya
- DIRECTOR (WOMEN AFFAIRS) : Mrs Ethel Ngboawaji Ikiru
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR (WOMEN AFFAIRS): Ibitomie Dappa Biriye
- DIRECTOR [SECURITY]: CP Rtd Emmanuel Amadi
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR (SECURITY): Mr Ibitebobo Nelson Amieye
- SECRETARY (SECURITY): Rtd Col Steve Edoh
- CHAIRMAN [MANIFESTO Committee]: Prof Stephen Okodudu
- DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (MANIFESTO): Mr Bob Fubara Manuel
- CHAIRMAN [FIN. MOBILIZATION]: Dr Daibi Hart
- DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (FINANCE MOBILIZATION): Gbene Dr Joi Nunieh
- SECRETARY (FINANCE MOBILIZATION): Mr charles Kelly
- CHAIRMAN [CONTACT COMMITTEE]: HRH. Prof Godspower Onuekwa
- DEPUTY CHAIRMAN [CONTAC9T COMMITTEE]: HH. Annabs Sara-Igbe
- SECRETARY (CONTACT COMMITTEE): Pastor Amabere Jamabo
- CHAIRMAN [INEC LIAISON COMMITTEE]: Mr. Steve Onerhime
- DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (INEC LIAISON COMMITTEE): Mr Francis Ajua
- SECRETARY (INEC LIAISON COMMITTEE): Dr Ikedife Uba
- CHAIRMAN (PRAYER COMMITTEE): Pst Ken Otuekere
- DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (PRAYER COMMITTEE): Pastor Mrs Lizzy Nwaizu
- ANGELIC PRAYERS (PRAYER COMMITTEE): Divine Akaninwo
- DIRECTOR (YOUTH AFFAIRS): Mr Isioma Steve Uche
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR (YOUTH AFFAIRS): Mr Nelson Tonwe Very Saro
- SECRETARY (YOUTH AFFAIRS): Precious Moses Ogan
- CHAIRMAN (CIVIL SOCIETY, PWD, & DIASPORA): Mr Sam Dede
- DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (CIVIL SOCIETY, PWD & DIASPORA): Mr Karl Uchegbu
- SECRETARY (CIVIL SOCIETY, PWD & DIASPORA): Simon Bidei
- COORDINATOR (GOTV): Mr. Larry Ogbomon-Paul
- DEPUTY COORDINATOR (GOTV): Mr. Olubukola Adeya
- Mr. Dumka Leton
- Mrs Izobe Spiff
- Ms Jacinta Jonathan
- Ms Augusta Jaja
- Ms. Ibinabo Fiberesima
- Mr. Basoene Tariah
- Monalisa Chinda
- CHILD VOLUNTEER CAMPAIGNER: Rosemary Gani Topba
- HRH. Diamond Tobin West
- Prof. Uriel S. Etawo
- Mr. Opunabo InkoTariah
- Chief Lawrence Amadi
- Mrs Sotonye Bekinbo Soberekon
- David Abbey Kalio
- Chief Atuboinoma Harry
- Mr. Monima Daminabo
- Mr Victor Frank Briggs
- Opiri West esq
- Mr. Niabari Fakae (SA Media to the Candidate)
- Mr. Cyril Harry
- Chief Ikechukwu Eze
- Chief Ibu Briggs
- Pastor. Victor Burubo
- Mr. Bryce Edem
- Dr. Mina Bob Manuel
- Mr. Tonye Ada-George
- Mrs. Ruth Benemesia Opiah
- Mr. Charlie Aniabari
- Dr. Ibiye Karibo InkoTariah
- Mr. Dawari Amiesimaka
- Mr. Moses Gonsi
- Soso Bob Manuel
- Fubara Iyagba esq.
- Mr. Iboroma Harry
- Chief Innocent Naador
- Hon. Naomi Asuma Duke
- Advocate Abiegbe-Tomzine
- Prince Austin Kabari
- Mr. Evans Woherem
- Mrs. Helen Prest Ajayi
- Dr Cyprian Oparaodu
- High Chief James Francis
- Mr.Worlu Chimenem
- Capt. Victor Iwo Brown
- Mr. Abiye Abo
- Mr. Marvin Awara
- Mr.Clifford Sigalo
- Dr. Mrs Mina Ogbanga
- Mr. Lumati Bethel
- Mr. Peter Osayande
- Mr. Tochukwu Odogwu
- Ms. Aisha Ahmed
- Ms. Mase Bob Manuel.
- Mr. Kenneth Eleanya
- Mr. Ernest Tubonimi Rowland Douglas.
- Mr. Peter Adi
- Ms. Rita Chimezie
- Mr. Ibinabo Benibo
- Ms. Ayanate Douglas
- Mrs. Ivy Davies Etokakpan
- Nimi Higgwe
- Chief Benson Nwikpo
- Ms. Inara Tekena
- Mr. Chidi Ezeh
- Mr. Mathew Okafor
- Ms. Rita Serekara-Jumbo
- Amb. Mrs Mercy Gani
- Hon. Pat Aye
- Ms. Helen Waribugo Daniels
- Ms. Victoria Enogholase
- Mr. Daye Ojuka
- Mr Tamunotonye Felix
- Mr. Telema Briggs
- Mr. Peter Alloysius
- Mr. Ibinabo Benibo
- Mr. Enefaa Amachree
- Mr. Fubara Jaja
- Mrs. Blessing Ngbarakua
- Mr. Johnbull Obarasua
- Mr. Bright Nnedam
- Ms. Fabiawari Jack
- Mr. Henry Chijioke
- Hon. T.C Koko
- Ms. Barine Nelson
- Hon. Elems Chiemenwe
- Ms. Ibigbeye Sygns
- Ms. Barisi Bura
- Mr. Francis Jack
- Bishop Godswell E.D Jumbo
- Bishop (Dr) Frank T. Benson
- Apostle Collins B. Banigo
- Apostle (Mrs) Juliet F.T Benson
- Rev. (Dr) Ibiba Roland Briggs
- Ms. Christie Idagherebhe
- Mr. Kingsley E. Oturi
- Ms. Helen Bubraye
- Mr. Chibueze Ekeh
- Mr. Kennedy Ahawike
- Ms. Jane Ogbowu
- Ms. Jocelyn Johiah
- Mr. Henry Akpelu
- Mr. Emma Anyanwu
- Mr. Bright Nwankwoala
- Mr. Cyril Abomaiye
- Mr. Raphael Ogbet
- Mr. Anaele Justice
- Mr. Thankgod Amaechi
- Engr. Magnus Onyike
- Mr. Samuel Chikwe
- Mr. Balacakuma Amakiri
- Mr. Josiah Matthew
- Ms. Nkeiru Okpara
- Mr. Emi Beredugo
- Ms. Patience Adimonyenma Ndidi
- Mr. Mmaduka Chukwuebuka
- Mr. Harry Osumoya
- Mr. Uzoma Ugbaka
- Mr Iyene Douglas
- Dr Kingsley Ekpendu
- Emmanuel Jinvu Peter
- Chief Mina Uwabueze
- Dokubo Captain Briggs
- Chief Mrs Grace Okpara
- Mr Opuwari Lawson
- Mr Douglas Peters
- Ayanate Douglas
- Gift Jim George
- Ms. Edna Ezonbodor
- Hon Chioma Chinwo
- Kenneth Eleanya
- Mr. Damiete Henry Jenewari.
184 Mr Godswill Onyegbu
- Deborah Abbey Nwokoyo
- Mathew Okafor
- Mr George Iwobi
- Mr Chukwudi Odili
- Monique Tienabeso
- Advocate Dum Aminikpo
- Chief Amabipi Martins
- Godprince Origbenba Victor
- Elder Ugbana Ngere
- Princess Dorathy Eguru-Johnson
- Mr Gote Michael Baah
- Mr Dagogo Karibi-Whyte
- Mr Nyeche Maru
198.Chief Austin Okpara
- Chibuzor Nap
200.Amb (Mrs) Nkechi Umezor
201.Engr. Godwin David
- Deacon Enyi Princewill
- Arc. Olowu Messiah
- Mr Charlie Aniabari
- Chief Charles Opurum
- Hon Blessing Ezebunwo
- All Party Candidates
- All LGA Chairmen
- All LGA Campaign Chairmen
SPOKESPERSONS FOR THE CAMPAIGN
- Mr Joetex Dumpe
- Mr Opunabo Inko Tariah
- Iniruo Wills, Esq
- Alatubo Charles Harry
MASTER OF CEREMONY: Deacon Enyi Princewill
Note
Expanded Campaign Council – LGA Campaign Committees, Chairmen/Women Leaders of NGOs, Support groups, Chairmen Trade associations, etc (to be done later) inauguration on another day