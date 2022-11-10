2023: RIVERS ACCORD INAUGURATES 206 MEMBERS CAMPAIGN COUNCIL WITH PROF MUZAN AS CHAIRMAN; IYK OJI IS DIR. GENERAL

Accord, Rivers State, unveiled and inaugurated it’s Governorship Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections, during a well attended ceremony which took place at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Prof. Allwell Osini Muzan a renowned, multiple award winning Law Don at the Rivers State University and member of the prestigious Nigeria Body of benchers has been named as chairman of the campaign council, while Rt. Hon. Iyk Oji, a former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, is the Director General of the campaign council.

The Rivers State Governorship candidate of Accord, Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu-Briggs; a globally recognized oil industry mogul, distinguished legal luminary, philanthropist extraordinaire and initiator of the “WE Agenda, Putting People First”, advocacy movement, will serve as Alternate chairman of the campaign council, while Dr. Nnanna Onyekwere, the State party chairman and Princess Hilda Dedam, Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, will both serve as Deputy Chairman and Alternate Deputy Chairman of the campaign Council respectively.

A statement by Mr. Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, Director Media of the Campaign Council lists the comprehensive membership of the council (published below.)

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers Accord Governorship candidate, writing on his verified social media handles, captured the inauguration ceremony thus:

With gratitude to God almighty, and in preparation for the Rivers 2023 governorship elections, today, we formally inaugurated the Governorship Campaign Council of Accord.

Although the Campaign Council has been set up before now, its formal inauguration was delayed until today in response to the flood catastrophe which displaced some of our brothers and sisters in Abua/Odual, Ahoada, Egbema and Akuku Toru; many of them of which I personally visited to assess impact and assist with relief items in my own small measure.

I have always believed that we are only as strong as the weakest among us and in our pursuit to build a society that caters for all, we expressed our commitment to using the best of us to work for the rest of us. The inauguration of the campaign council, today, engenders our sole desire to peacefully pursue, within the democratic institutions of our dear state, our collective destiny as a people through the ballots come 2023.

I also wish to use this medium to express my unreserved gratitude to the noble men and women who were appointed into respective roles in the council – our job is cut out for us, but may we find strength in the hopes that have been vested upon us by countless men, women and children who are yearning for a government that will guarantee a better life for all; the members the Press; and the general Rivers public on whose mandate we found the courage to pursue this just cause.

It is also with a deep sense of gratitude that I thank my brothers from the Action Alliance (AA), who declared their support for me today. This gives credence to my unwavering posture as a firm advocate of a politics of camaraderie and brotherliness, a type of politics that does not create irreconcilable differences amongst us as Rivers people.

My fellow Rivers men, women and youths, this is the hour when we must find the courage to rise above the challenges of this present times, and this we can do by voting only that man or woman who has the head and the heart to develop the institutions of our dear state to guarantee prosperity for all.

#DLB2023

The Campaign Council membership is listed below in full:

ACCORD RIVERS STATE

GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

MEMBERSHIP OF THE GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

CHAIRMAN: Prof Allwell Muzan CANDIDATE AND ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN: Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs DEPUTY CHAIRMAN: Dr. Nnanna Onyekwere ALTERNATE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN: Princess Tambari Hilda Dedam VICE-CHAIRMAN [Rivers South WEST]: Hon. Christian Odili VICE-CHAIRMAN [Rivers S-EAST]: Queen Georgina Tenalo VICE-CHAIRMAN [Rivers EAST]: King Prof O. N. Nyenke DIRECTOR GENERAL: Rt. Hon Iyk Oji DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL [Finance]: ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY: Mrs Roseline Braide DIRECTOR [MEDIA]: Mr. Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo DEPUTY DIRECTOR (MEDIA): Mr Kalada Wilson ASST. DIRECTOR (MEDIA): Mr Joetex Dumkpe DIRECTOR [MOBILIZATION]: Hon Okem okocha DEPUTY DIRECTOR [MOBILIZATION]: High Chief Collins Ndegwe (Door to Door) SECRETARY (MOBILIZATION): Mr Amaso Whyte DIRECTOR [LEGAL]: Azubuike Nwuke,esq DEPUTY DIRECTOR [LEGAL]: Iniruo Wills esq DIRECTOR [STRATEGY, PLANNING & RESEARCH: Alatubo Charles Harry DEPUTY DIRECTOR (STRATEY, PLANNING & RESEARCH): Chris Edeimu ALT DEPUTY DIR (STRATEGY, PLANNING & RESEARCH): Prof Stephen Okodudu DIRECTOR [LOGISTICS AND WELFARE]: Pastor Amonia Finecountry DEPUTY DIRECTOR (LOGISTICS & WELFARE): Mr Dumo George ASST. DIRECTOR (LOGISTICS & WELFARE): Mrs Stella Wejinya DIRECTOR (WOMEN AFFAIRS) : Mrs Ethel Ngboawaji Ikiru DEPUTY DIRECTOR (WOMEN AFFAIRS): Ibitomie Dappa Biriye DIRECTOR [SECURITY]: CP Rtd Emmanuel Amadi DEPUTY DIRECTOR (SECURITY): Mr Ibitebobo Nelson Amieye SECRETARY (SECURITY): Rtd Col Steve Edoh CHAIRMAN [MANIFESTO Committee]: Prof Stephen Okodudu DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (MANIFESTO): Mr Bob Fubara Manuel CHAIRMAN [FIN. MOBILIZATION]: Dr Daibi Hart DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (FINANCE MOBILIZATION): Gbene Dr Joi Nunieh SECRETARY (FINANCE MOBILIZATION): Mr charles Kelly CHAIRMAN [CONTACT COMMITTEE]: HRH. Prof Godspower Onuekwa DEPUTY CHAIRMAN [CONTAC9T COMMITTEE]: HH. Annabs Sara-Igbe SECRETARY (CONTACT COMMITTEE): Pastor Amabere Jamabo CHAIRMAN [INEC LIAISON COMMITTEE]: Mr. Steve Onerhime DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (INEC LIAISON COMMITTEE): Mr Francis Ajua SECRETARY (INEC LIAISON COMMITTEE): Dr Ikedife Uba CHAIRMAN (PRAYER COMMITTEE): Pst Ken Otuekere DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (PRAYER COMMITTEE): Pastor Mrs Lizzy Nwaizu ANGELIC PRAYERS (PRAYER COMMITTEE): Divine Akaninwo DIRECTOR (YOUTH AFFAIRS): Mr Isioma Steve Uche DEPUTY DIRECTOR (YOUTH AFFAIRS): Mr Nelson Tonwe Very Saro SECRETARY (YOUTH AFFAIRS): Precious Moses Ogan CHAIRMAN (CIVIL SOCIETY, PWD, & DIASPORA): Mr Sam Dede DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (CIVIL SOCIETY, PWD & DIASPORA): Mr Karl Uchegbu SECRETARY (CIVIL SOCIETY, PWD & DIASPORA): Simon Bidei COORDINATOR (GOTV): Mr. Larry Ogbomon-Paul DEPUTY COORDINATOR (GOTV): Mr. Olubukola Adeya Mr. Dumka Leton Mrs Izobe Spiff Ms Jacinta Jonathan Ms Augusta Jaja Ms. Ibinabo Fiberesima Mr. Basoene Tariah Monalisa Chinda CHILD VOLUNTEER CAMPAIGNER: Rosemary Gani Topba HRH. Diamond Tobin West Prof. Uriel S. Etawo Mr. Opunabo InkoTariah Chief Lawrence Amadi Mrs Sotonye Bekinbo Soberekon David Abbey Kalio Chief Atuboinoma Harry Mr. Monima Daminabo Mr Victor Frank Briggs Opiri West esq Mr. Niabari Fakae (SA Media to the Candidate) Mr. Cyril Harry Chief Ikechukwu Eze Chief Ibu Briggs Pastor. Victor Burubo Mr. Bryce Edem Dr. Mina Bob Manuel Mr. Tonye Ada-George Mrs. Ruth Benemesia Opiah Mr. Charlie Aniabari Dr. Ibiye Karibo InkoTariah Mr. Dawari Amiesimaka Mr. Moses Gonsi Soso Bob Manuel Fubara Iyagba esq. Mr. Iboroma Harry Chief Innocent Naador Hon. Naomi Asuma Duke Advocate Abiegbe-Tomzine Prince Austin Kabari Mr. Evans Woherem Mrs. Helen Prest Ajayi Dr Cyprian Oparaodu High Chief James Francis Mr.Worlu Chimenem Capt. Victor Iwo Brown Mr. Abiye Abo Mr. Marvin Awara Mr.Clifford Sigalo Dr. Mrs Mina Ogbanga Mr. Lumati Bethel Mr. Peter Osayande Mr. Tochukwu Odogwu Ms. Aisha Ahmed Ms. Mase Bob Manuel. Mr. Kenneth Eleanya Mr. Ernest Tubonimi Rowland Douglas. Mr. Peter Adi Ms. Rita Chimezie Mr. Ibinabo Benibo Ms. Ayanate Douglas Mrs. Ivy Davies Etokakpan Nimi Higgwe Chief Benson Nwikpo Ms. Inara Tekena Mr. Chidi Ezeh Mr. Mathew Okafor Ms. Rita Serekara-Jumbo Amb. Mrs Mercy Gani Hon. Pat Aye Ms. Helen Waribugo Daniels Ms. Victoria Enogholase Mr. Daye Ojuka Mr Tamunotonye Felix Mr. Telema Briggs Mr. Peter Alloysius Mr. Ibinabo Benibo Mr. Enefaa Amachree Mr. Fubara Jaja Mrs. Blessing Ngbarakua Mr. Johnbull Obarasua Mr. Bright Nnedam Ms. Fabiawari Jack Mr. Henry Chijioke Hon. T.C Koko Ms. Barine Nelson Hon. Elems Chiemenwe Ms. Ibigbeye Sygns Ms. Barisi Bura Mr. Francis Jack Bishop Godswell E.D Jumbo Bishop (Dr) Frank T. Benson Apostle Collins B. Banigo Apostle (Mrs) Juliet F.T Benson Rev. (Dr) Ibiba Roland Briggs Ms. Christie Idagherebhe Mr. Kingsley E. Oturi Ms. Helen Bubraye Mr. Chibueze Ekeh Mr. Kennedy Ahawike Ms. Jane Ogbowu Ms. Jocelyn Johiah Mr. Henry Akpelu Mr. Emma Anyanwu Mr. Bright Nwankwoala Mr. Cyril Abomaiye Mr. Raphael Ogbet Mr. Anaele Justice Mr. Thankgod Amaechi Engr. Magnus Onyike Mr. Samuel Chikwe Mr. Balacakuma Amakiri Mr. Josiah Matthew Ms. Nkeiru Okpara Mr. Emi Beredugo Ms. Patience Adimonyenma Ndidi Mr. Mmaduka Chukwuebuka Mr. Harry Osumoya Mr. Uzoma Ugbaka Mr Iyene Douglas Dr Kingsley Ekpendu Emmanuel Jinvu Peter Chief Mina Uwabueze Dokubo Captain Briggs Chief Mrs Grace Okpara Mr Opuwari Lawson Mr Douglas Peters Ayanate Douglas Gift Jim George Ms. Edna Ezonbodor Hon Chioma Chinwo Kenneth Eleanya Mr. Damiete Henry Jenewari.

184 Mr Godswill Onyegbu

Deborah Abbey Nwokoyo Mathew Okafor Mr George Iwobi Mr Chukwudi Odili Monique Tienabeso Advocate Dum Aminikpo Chief Amabipi Martins Godprince Origbenba Victor Elder Ugbana Ngere Princess Dorathy Eguru-Johnson Mr Gote Michael Baah Mr Dagogo Karibi-Whyte Mr Nyeche Maru

198.Chief Austin Okpara

Chibuzor Nap

200.Amb (Mrs) Nkechi Umezor

201.Engr. Godwin David

Deacon Enyi Princewill Arc. Olowu Messiah Mr Charlie Aniabari Chief Charles Opurum Hon Blessing Ezebunwo All Party Candidates All LGA Chairmen All LGA Campaign Chairmen

SPOKESPERSONS FOR THE CAMPAIGN

Mr Joetex Dumpe Mr Opunabo Inko Tariah Iniruo Wills, Esq Alatubo Charles Harry

MASTER OF CEREMONY: Deacon Enyi Princewill

Note

Expanded Campaign Council – LGA Campaign Committees, Chairmen/Women Leaders of NGOs, Support groups, Chairmen Trade associations, etc (to be done later) inauguration on another day