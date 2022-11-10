News

2023: RIVERS ACCORD INAUGURATES 206 MEMBERS CAMPAIGN COUNCIL WITH PROF MUZAN AS CHAIRMAN; IYK OJI IS DIR. GENERAL

Accord, Rivers State, unveiled and inaugurated it’s Governorship Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections, during a well attended ceremony which took place at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Prof. Allwell Osini Muzan a renowned, multiple award winning Law Don at the Rivers State University and member of the prestigious Nigeria Body of benchers has been named as chairman of the campaign council, while Rt. Hon. Iyk Oji, a former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, is the Director General of the campaign council.

The Rivers State Governorship candidate of Accord, Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu-Briggs; a globally recognized oil industry mogul, distinguished legal luminary, philanthropist extraordinaire and initiator of the “WE Agenda, Putting People First”, advocacy movement, will serve as Alternate chairman of the campaign council, while Dr. Nnanna Onyekwere, the State party chairman and Princess Hilda Dedam, Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, will both serve as Deputy Chairman and Alternate Deputy Chairman of the campaign Council respectively.

A statement by Mr. Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, Director Media of the Campaign Council lists the comprehensive membership of the council (published below.)

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers Accord Governorship candidate, writing on his verified social media handles, captured the inauguration ceremony thus:

With gratitude to God almighty, and in preparation for the Rivers 2023 governorship elections, today, we formally inaugurated the Governorship Campaign Council of Accord.

Although the Campaign Council has been set up before now, its formal inauguration was delayed until today in response to the flood catastrophe which displaced some of our brothers and sisters in Abua/Odual, Ahoada, Egbema and Akuku Toru; many of them of which I personally visited to assess impact and assist with relief items in my own small measure.

I have always believed that we are only as strong as the weakest among us and in our pursuit to build a society that caters for all, we expressed our commitment to using the best of us to work for the rest of us. The inauguration of the campaign council, today, engenders our sole desire to peacefully pursue, within the democratic institutions of our dear state, our collective destiny as a people through the ballots come 2023.

I also wish to use this medium to express my unreserved gratitude to the noble men and women who were appointed into respective roles in the council – our job is cut out for us, but may we find strength in the hopes that have been vested upon us by countless men, women and children who are yearning for a government that will guarantee a better life for all; the members the Press; and the general Rivers public on whose mandate we found the courage to pursue this just cause.

It is also with a deep sense of gratitude that I thank my brothers from the Action Alliance (AA), who declared their support for me today. This gives credence to my unwavering posture as a firm advocate of a politics of camaraderie and brotherliness, a type of politics that does not create irreconcilable differences amongst us as Rivers people.

My fellow Rivers men, women and youths, this is the hour when we must find the courage to rise above the challenges of this present times, and this we can do by voting only that man or woman who has the head and the heart to develop the institutions of our dear state to guarantee prosperity for all.

#DLB2023

The Campaign Council membership is listed below in full:

ACCORD RIVERS STATE

GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

MEMBERSHIP OF THE GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

  1. CHAIRMAN: Prof Allwell Muzan
  2. CANDIDATE AND ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN: Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs
  3. DEPUTY CHAIRMAN: Dr. Nnanna Onyekwere
  4. ALTERNATE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN: Princess Tambari Hilda Dedam
  5. VICE-CHAIRMAN [Rivers South WEST]: Hon. Christian Odili
  6. VICE-CHAIRMAN [Rivers S-EAST]: Queen Georgina Tenalo
  7. VICE-CHAIRMAN [Rivers EAST]: King Prof O. N. Nyenke
  8. DIRECTOR GENERAL: Rt. Hon Iyk Oji
  9. DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL [Finance]:
  10. ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY: Mrs Roseline Braide
  11. DIRECTOR [MEDIA]: Mr. Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo
  12. DEPUTY DIRECTOR (MEDIA): Mr Kalada Wilson
  13. ASST. DIRECTOR (MEDIA): Mr Joetex Dumkpe
  14. DIRECTOR [MOBILIZATION]: Hon Okem okocha
  15. DEPUTY DIRECTOR [MOBILIZATION]: High Chief Collins Ndegwe (Door to Door)
  16. SECRETARY (MOBILIZATION): Mr Amaso Whyte
  17. DIRECTOR [LEGAL]: Azubuike Nwuke,esq
  18. DEPUTY DIRECTOR [LEGAL]: Iniruo Wills esq
  19. DIRECTOR [STRATEGY, PLANNING & RESEARCH: Alatubo Charles Harry
  20. DEPUTY DIRECTOR (STRATEY, PLANNING & RESEARCH): Chris Edeimu
  21. ALT DEPUTY DIR (STRATEGY, PLANNING & RESEARCH): Prof Stephen Okodudu
  22. DIRECTOR [LOGISTICS AND WELFARE]: Pastor Amonia Finecountry
  23. DEPUTY DIRECTOR (LOGISTICS & WELFARE): Mr Dumo George
  24. ASST. DIRECTOR (LOGISTICS & WELFARE): Mrs Stella Wejinya
  25. DIRECTOR (WOMEN AFFAIRS) : Mrs Ethel Ngboawaji Ikiru
  26. DEPUTY DIRECTOR (WOMEN AFFAIRS): Ibitomie Dappa Biriye
  27. DIRECTOR [SECURITY]: CP Rtd Emmanuel Amadi
  28. DEPUTY DIRECTOR (SECURITY): Mr Ibitebobo Nelson Amieye
  29. SECRETARY (SECURITY): Rtd Col Steve Edoh
  30. CHAIRMAN [MANIFESTO Committee]: Prof Stephen Okodudu
  31. DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (MANIFESTO): Mr Bob Fubara Manuel
  32. CHAIRMAN [FIN. MOBILIZATION]: Dr Daibi Hart
  33. DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (FINANCE MOBILIZATION): Gbene Dr Joi Nunieh
  34. SECRETARY (FINANCE MOBILIZATION): Mr charles Kelly
  35. CHAIRMAN [CONTACT COMMITTEE]: HRH. Prof Godspower Onuekwa
  36. DEPUTY CHAIRMAN [CONTAC9T COMMITTEE]: HH. Annabs Sara-Igbe
  37. SECRETARY (CONTACT COMMITTEE): Pastor Amabere Jamabo
  38. CHAIRMAN [INEC LIAISON COMMITTEE]: Mr. Steve Onerhime
  39. DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (INEC LIAISON COMMITTEE): Mr Francis Ajua
  40. SECRETARY (INEC LIAISON COMMITTEE): Dr Ikedife Uba
  41. CHAIRMAN (PRAYER COMMITTEE): Pst Ken Otuekere
  42. DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (PRAYER COMMITTEE): Pastor Mrs Lizzy Nwaizu
  43. ANGELIC PRAYERS (PRAYER COMMITTEE): Divine Akaninwo
  44. DIRECTOR (YOUTH AFFAIRS): Mr Isioma Steve Uche
  45. DEPUTY DIRECTOR (YOUTH AFFAIRS): Mr Nelson Tonwe Very Saro
  46. SECRETARY (YOUTH AFFAIRS): Precious Moses Ogan
  47. CHAIRMAN (CIVIL SOCIETY, PWD, & DIASPORA): Mr Sam Dede
  48. DEPUTY CHAIRMAN (CIVIL SOCIETY, PWD & DIASPORA): Mr Karl Uchegbu
  49. SECRETARY (CIVIL SOCIETY, PWD & DIASPORA): Simon Bidei
  50. COORDINATOR (GOTV): Mr. Larry Ogbomon-Paul
  51. DEPUTY COORDINATOR (GOTV): Mr. Olubukola Adeya
  52. Mr. Dumka Leton
  53. Mrs Izobe Spiff
  54. Ms Jacinta Jonathan
  55. Ms Augusta Jaja
  56. Ms. Ibinabo Fiberesima
  57. Mr. Basoene Tariah
  58. Monalisa Chinda
  59. CHILD VOLUNTEER CAMPAIGNER: Rosemary Gani Topba
  60. HRH. Diamond Tobin West
  61. Prof. Uriel S. Etawo
  62. Mr. Opunabo InkoTariah
  63. Chief Lawrence Amadi
  64. Mrs Sotonye Bekinbo Soberekon
  65. David Abbey Kalio
  66. Chief Atuboinoma Harry
  67. Mr. Monima Daminabo
  68. Mr Victor Frank Briggs
  69. Opiri West esq
  70. Mr. Niabari Fakae (SA Media to the Candidate)
  71. Mr. Cyril Harry
  72. Chief Ikechukwu Eze
  73. Chief Ibu Briggs
  74. Pastor. Victor Burubo
  75. Mr. Bryce Edem
  76. Dr. Mina Bob Manuel
  77. Mr. Tonye Ada-George
  78. Mrs. Ruth Benemesia Opiah
  79. Mr. Charlie Aniabari
  80. Dr. Ibiye Karibo InkoTariah
  81. Mr. Dawari Amiesimaka
  82. Mr. Moses Gonsi
  83. Soso Bob Manuel
  84. Fubara Iyagba esq.
  85. Mr. Iboroma Harry
  86. Chief Innocent Naador
  87. Hon. Naomi Asuma Duke
  88. Advocate Abiegbe-Tomzine
  89. Prince Austin Kabari
  90. Mr. Evans Woherem
  91. Mrs. Helen Prest Ajayi
  92. Dr Cyprian Oparaodu
  93. High Chief James Francis
  94. Mr.Worlu Chimenem
  95. Capt. Victor Iwo Brown
  96. Mr. Abiye Abo
  97. Mr. Marvin Awara
  98. Mr.Clifford Sigalo
  99. Dr. Mrs Mina Ogbanga
  100. Mr. Lumati Bethel
  101. Mr. Peter Osayande
  102. Mr. Tochukwu Odogwu
  103. Ms. Aisha Ahmed
  104. Ms. Mase Bob Manuel.
  105. Mr. Kenneth Eleanya
  106. Mr. Ernest Tubonimi Rowland Douglas.
  107. Mr. Peter Adi
  108. Ms. Rita Chimezie
  109. Mr. Ibinabo Benibo
  110. Ms. Ayanate Douglas
  111. Mrs. Ivy Davies Etokakpan
  112. Nimi Higgwe
  113. Chief Benson Nwikpo
  114. Ms. Inara Tekena
  115. Mr. Chidi Ezeh
  116. Mr. Mathew Okafor
  117. Ms. Rita Serekara-Jumbo
  118. Amb. Mrs Mercy Gani
  119. Hon. Pat Aye
  120. Ms. Helen Waribugo Daniels
  121. Ms. Victoria Enogholase
  122. Mr. Daye Ojuka
  123. Mr Tamunotonye Felix
  124. Mr. Telema Briggs
  125. Mr. Peter Alloysius
  126. Mr. Ibinabo Benibo
  127. Mr. Enefaa Amachree
  128. Mr. Fubara Jaja
  129. Mrs. Blessing Ngbarakua
  130. Mr. Johnbull Obarasua
  131. Mr. Bright Nnedam
  132. Ms. Fabiawari Jack
  133. Mr. Henry Chijioke
  134. Hon. T.C Koko
  135. Ms. Barine Nelson
  136. Hon. Elems Chiemenwe
  137. Ms. Ibigbeye Sygns
  138. Ms. Barisi Bura
  139. Mr. Francis Jack
  140. Bishop Godswell E.D Jumbo
  141. Bishop (Dr) Frank T. Benson
  142. Apostle Collins B. Banigo
  143. Apostle (Mrs) Juliet F.T Benson
  144. Rev. (Dr) Ibiba Roland Briggs
  145. Ms. Christie Idagherebhe
  146. Mr. Kingsley E. Oturi
  147. Ms. Helen Bubraye
  148. Mr. Chibueze Ekeh
  149. Mr. Kennedy Ahawike
  150. Ms. Jane Ogbowu
  151. Ms. Jocelyn Johiah
  152. Mr. Henry Akpelu
  153. Mr. Emma Anyanwu
  154. Mr. Bright Nwankwoala
  155. Mr. Cyril Abomaiye
  156. Mr. Raphael Ogbet
  157. Mr. Anaele Justice
  158. Mr. Thankgod Amaechi
  159. Engr. Magnus Onyike
  160. Mr. Samuel Chikwe
  161. Mr. Balacakuma Amakiri
  162. Mr. Josiah Matthew
  163. Ms. Nkeiru Okpara
  164. Mr. Emi Beredugo
  165. Ms. Patience Adimonyenma Ndidi
  166. Mr. Mmaduka Chukwuebuka
  167. Mr. Harry Osumoya
  168. Mr. Uzoma Ugbaka
  169. Mr Iyene Douglas
  170. Dr Kingsley Ekpendu
  171. Emmanuel Jinvu Peter
  172. Chief Mina Uwabueze
  173. Dokubo Captain Briggs
  174. Chief Mrs Grace Okpara
  175. Mr Opuwari Lawson
  176. Mr Douglas Peters
  177. Ayanate Douglas
  178. Gift Jim George
  179. Ms. Edna Ezonbodor
  180. Hon Chioma Chinwo
  181. Kenneth Eleanya
  182. Mr. Damiete Henry Jenewari.

184 Mr Godswill Onyegbu

  1. Deborah Abbey Nwokoyo
  2. Mathew Okafor
  3. Mr George Iwobi
  4. Mr Chukwudi Odili
  5. Monique Tienabeso
  6. Advocate Dum Aminikpo
  7. Chief Amabipi Martins
  8. Godprince Origbenba Victor
  9. Elder Ugbana Ngere
  10. Princess Dorathy Eguru-Johnson
  11. Mr Gote Michael Baah
  12. Mr Dagogo Karibi-Whyte
  13. Mr Nyeche Maru

198.Chief Austin Okpara

  1. Chibuzor Nap

200.Amb (Mrs) Nkechi Umezor

201.Engr. Godwin David

  1. Deacon Enyi Princewill
  2. Arc. Olowu Messiah
  3. Mr Charlie Aniabari
  4. Chief Charles Opurum
  5. Hon Blessing Ezebunwo
  6. All Party Candidates
  7. All LGA Chairmen
  8. All LGA Campaign Chairmen

SPOKESPERSONS FOR THE CAMPAIGN

  1. Mr Joetex Dumpe
  2. Mr Opunabo Inko Tariah
  3. Iniruo Wills, Esq
  4. Alatubo Charles Harry

MASTER OF CEREMONY: Deacon Enyi Princewill

Note
Expanded Campaign Council – LGA Campaign Committees, Chairmen/Women Leaders of NGOs, Support groups, Chairmen Trade associations, etc (to be done later) inauguration on another day

