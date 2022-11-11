2023: ATIKU CONFERS WITH BABANGIDA ON PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION

ATIKU CONFERS WITH BABANGIDA ON HIS PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate in the forthcoming general elections Atiku Abubakar today visited the former President Ibrahim Babangida in his hilltop mansion in Minna, where discussions on his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari were discussed.

During the meeting, the former Vice President expressed gratitude to General Babangida for his meritorious service to the nation and assured the former President that the unity, stability and progress of the country will be the main focus of his administration, if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP Presidential candidate, who was accompanied by his Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, pleaded for the support of the former President, whom he described as a strong force in the enthronment of progressive leadership to the nation.

Other members of his entourage included the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State, Darius Isyaku of Taraba State, the PDP Deputy National Chairman North Amb. Iliya Umar Damagun, former governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu of Niger State, former Governors Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state, Boni Haruna and Sule Lamido of Adamawa and Jigawa States, Senators Ben Obi, Abdul Ningi and Dino Malaye amongst others.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

November 11, 2022.