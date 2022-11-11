2023: WE MUST FIND COURAGE TO RISE ABOVE CHALLENGES OF PRESENT TIMES WITH OUR VOTES, DUMO LULU-BRIGGS DECLARES, AS ACCORD INAUGURATES GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL IN RIVERS

Yesterday marked a historic new beginning for Rivers State and her people a Rebirth of a multigenerational joyous Rivers State that generations yet unborn will pride in, as the Rivers State chapter of Accord(A) Inaugurated its governorship campaign council for the 2023 General Elections.

The party appointed Prof. Allwell Muzan as the Chairman of the council and Rt Hon Iyk Oji, a former Deputy Speaker and Ag Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, as the Director General of the campaign council.

It was an event that gathered multitude of well meaning Rivers people that are desirous of a better future for the State and her people, a future that resolved to deliver Rivers State from those that have held her hostage for their selfish gains, at the forthcoming Governorship election here in the State.

Inaugurating the council yesterday, Wednesday, 09/11/2022, the State Chairman of the party, Dr Nnana Onyekwere said, though the Inauguration ought to have been done quite earlier than today, But the Governorship candidate and the party thought it wise to be that the flood crises as faced by Rivers people should be of utmost priority, and not campaign. As such all campaign activities were suspended, even this campaign inauguration, and rather resolved to focus on attending to victims of the flood crises.

In doing justice to the situation and the decision thereof, the Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs swore never to rest until the flood victims have their rest. This vow he redeemed by successfully reaching out to the flood victims in all the affected areas with food stuffs, relief materials and quality medical attention to the sick. Having redeemed that vow, and seeing that our people can now have their rest, we felt it’s time to embark on the mission Rivers people have entrusted to us.

So, today, we are all gathered here to officially Inaugurate the Rivers Accord Governorship campaign council, that we may in One Accord see to it that we move the State forward to that Glorious height that the State is supposed to be. According to him, “The 2023 elections are of great importance to all of us, our State and Nigeria at large.

He said, the State is in Dire need for solution to her problems, and as at today, Accord stands out as the only party that has the people’s interest at heart. Therefore, we need to ensure that we support the party and its candidates to make certain this once revered State that qualified us the nomenclature, “the Treasure base of the Nation and the Garden City of the Nation”, gets back her Glory.

The State chairman, Dr Nnana Onyekwere further urged members of the party and her supporters in the State to maintain that same resilience for seeking true change, have self-discipline and ensure they embark on a violent free campaigns.

He expressed confidence that Accord will be the party to win the 2023 elections in the State, because it remains the only party that is greared at putting the people first.

“If we must change the narrative as known today of us as a State that is one of the most insecured, one of the most unproductive and less Relevant in the scheme of things as it bothers on socioeconomic values, then we need to resiliently defend and support Accord to champion a difference, a difference that will transform our Dear State to be a pacesetter for other States to follow”, he added.

In his concluding remarks, he said, “A victory for Dumo Lulu-Briggs in next year’s election will mark the beginning of a new era in all spheres; the era of a new Rivers State, the beginning of a regime that will put Rivers people first, a regime that will respect every boy, every girl, every woman, every man that is resident in Rivers State and will care for his or her welfare.

It’s a thing of pleasure therefore that you’re part of this epoch-making event. In a couple of years to come, maybe 8 years time, you can beat your chest to say that “I was present at the beginning of this event”, he said.

He then did the Inauguration, congratulated and urged members to go ahead with the mandated given them, without fear or favour, but be focussed on the mission task and then come back victorious.

Chief Omubo Harry, a renowned advocate for good governance and Chairman, South South Chiefs, Elders and opinion leaders of Nigeria, while giving his goodwill message expressed his joy over the emergence of Dumo Lulu-Briggs as the flag bearer of Accord in the State, for accepting to go for Rivers people, and his conviction that with Dumo Lulu-Briggs at the helm of affairs in Rivers State, Rivers State will experience unspeakable joy.

According to him, Dumo Lulu-Briggs is the only candidate without a political godfather, as it is the norm in Rivers State that you must have a political godfather that will control you and the State’s purse before you will succeed in politics. He noted that this unfortunate trend is what has kept the State in such a decapitated dilapidated situation, such that has impoverished the State, left the State in the hands of few, made these few rich at the expense of the wellbeing of Rivers people.

But that, Dumo Lulu-Briggs not having such godfather that will tell him how to spend Rivers money, will use every ounce of Rivers resources for Rivers people, her residents and for the collective interest of the State.

He added that, Dumo Lulu-Briggs is not coming to take from Rivers State, But coming to give to Rivers State. He is not coming to make a jamboree of Governance, but coming to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people and make her(the State) the pride of the Nation as it once was. That Dumo Lulu-Briggs is not coming to imporverish Rivers residents, but coming to make Rivers residents owners of businesses, billionaires, millionaires, employers of labour and a people that will realize their aspirations Going forward”, Chief Omubo Harry, stated.

There is a constant and unique benefit Rivers Accord have always enjoyed from Rivers people, “complete acceptance, trust, conviction and believe that Rivers Accord and its Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs remains the path that will take the State to her Glorious height and place of joy unspeakable.

The very reason in the midst of the inauguration, the Chairman of the Action Alliance(AA) Party in Rivers State, Mr Nyeche Maru and members of his exco also gave way to that needed acceptance, trust, believe and conviction that Accord is the only party that has the solution to Rivers problems, and ready to sacrificially bring the needed solace and succour to her.

Pledging their total support to the party, the Chairman said, “having come to know that Dumo Lulu-Briggs is the only candidate that has the people’s interest at heart, and ready to put the people first, doesn’t have a godfather that will control him, has what it takes to expand the Rivers economy to accommodate all of us and more, we have no choice than to come here to empty ourselves into the Accord, so we can help him achieve this purpose that is for our own good.

He added that, Dumo Lulu-Briggs is accessible, sacrificially loves, respects equally, irrespective of status. He pleaded with others that are yet to see the light to open their doors for the light in Dumo Lulu-Briggs to penetrate into them, that they might see and come to also join in giving their support. After all, it’s for our own good” he said.

Receiving the decampees, the State Chairman of the party, Dr Nnana Onyekwere, congratated them for their courage to breakout. According to him, they have made the best decision, and that decision will not be regretted, knowing that it’s not just for them, but for their future and for Rivers people.

He added that in Accord no one is first come and come last, but that everyone of us come first and will always be put first including them that are coming in at this most needed time, for this is the hour which has found a man that will come and save Rivers State for that greater tomorrow. That they are now part of the family, and have equal rights and privileges with each and everyone. For it is the principle of our Principal and leader, Dumo Lulu-Briggs that, “In Accord, we shall use the best of us to work for the rest of us”, he said.

Then came the moment for the man whose hour has come, Dumo Lulu-Briggs to speak. While speaking, he thanked everyone that made presence, even those watching from home. He congratulated all those that made it in the campaign council, and tasked them to perform the task put in their hands as though it’s their last day on earth, believing that in life if you don’t say “I am nobody will say thou art”.

According to him, the 2023 Governorship election isn’t about him, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, but for the future of every resident of Rivers State. He revealed that, during his visits to the flood victims, he saw first hand sufferings, poverty, pains and indeed struggles in the lives of Rivers people, a situation that propelled him to make that vow, “I shall not rest until the flood victims have their rest”.

Such isn’t supposed to be the state of any resident of Rivers State, but that of enormous wealth, satisfaction and enjoyment. He noted that, Rivers State is blessed with so much abundance, the only thing left is service to the people. He stressed that if sacrificial service is rendered to the people, then Rivers people will get back to her Glorious days.

That, it’s for this reason he has made himself available to serve, that through this service, Rivers people will indeed realize their aspirations.

The Accord Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs reminded Rivers people not to be deceived, for in the cause of this campaign season, many will cone to decieve them with juicy promises. But that they should be wise, courageous and sincere enough to ask them, “where have you been all these years? Why come to me only after 4 years? Surely, he said, “they cannot respond to that question”.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs charged members to immediately begin full blast campaign, and make Rivers people know why Accord is the only solution to the problems of Rivers State, and ready to take Rivers State to such height that can birth the Rivers dream. He said, Rivers State needs that man that has both the Head and the heart to expand the Economy of Rivers State to accommodate all.

He congratulated all members of the council, and admonished: “I also wish to use this medium to express my unreserved gratitude to the noble men and women who were appointed into respective roles in the council – our job is cut out for us, but may we find strength in the hopes that have been vested upon us by countless men, women and children who are yearning for a government that will guarantee a better life for all; the members the Press; and the general Rivers public on whose mandate we found the courage to pursue this just cause.

“It is also with a deep sense of gratitude that I thank my brothers from the Action Alliance (AA), who declared their support for me today. This gives credence to my unwavering posture as a firm advocate of a politics of camaraderie and brotherliness, a type of politics that does not create irreconcilable differences amongst us as Rivers people.

“My fellow Rivers men, women and youths, this is the hour when we must find the courage to rise above the challenges of this present times, and this we can do by voting only that man or woman who has the head and the heart to develop the institutions of our dear state to guarantee prosperity for all.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. It’s time to rise and work towards realizing the Rivers dreams,” he declared.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

10/11/2022.