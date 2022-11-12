2023: Elumelu Assures of More Infrastructure, Empowerment Programmes; Drums Support for Atiku/Okowa, Sherrif/Onyeme, Nwoko, Anwuzia Others 

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has assured that his going back to the House of Representatives in 2023 will bring in more infrastructure and human capital development to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.



This is just as the lawmaker has taken up the responsibility to build uniform Obi Palaces in communities across Aniocha /Oshimili Federal Constituency amongst other infrastructural projects development targeted at further strengthening the traditional institution to effectively perform its statutory role for stability and development in the polity.



Elumelu, who ranks as one of the most productive lawmakers in the areas of bills, motions, legislative interventions, Constituency projects and empowerment of citizens also assured that a PDP administration under Atiku Abubakar as President and Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as Vice-President will among other things, guarantee massive youth and women empowerment in the country.



The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives who spoke at the weekend during his Delta North PDP Ward Campaign visits to the various wards in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, stressed that youth and Women inclusiveness in politics and governance has always been embodied in the PDP administration noting that they will be given the opportunity to thrive when the Atiku/Okowa administration comes on board in 2023



He informed the people of Aniocha South LGA that he has already laid down modalities to ensure that more Nigerians, particularly youths and the women are provided with facilities in Small and Medium Enterprises to improve on their businesses and boost the national economy.

Elumelu recalled that in line with his community development efforts in Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency, he successfully ensured the facilitation of the sum of N230 million in the 2022 Federal budget for the provision of electricity in nine communities in Aniocha South Local Government Area including, Nsukwa, Ewulu, Isheagu, Olloh Olodo, Abah- Uno, Adonta, Umuti and Ukwuoba.



Elumelu further stated that the contract for the Mega electricity project has already been awarded even as he called on the communities to follow up with the contract and the contractor to ensure prompt delivery of the project.



Promising to continue to improve on what he has done for the people of the Federal Constituency, the renowned parliamentarian said more infrastructure and human capital development, especially for the youths and the women of the Federal Constituency will be his top priority.



Assuring of his commitment to further strengthen the traditional and community-based institutions Elumelu noted that he facilitated the building of ICT Centers, Town Halls and Obi palaces in various communities in the Federal Constituency



“My office is going to build the Palace for Obi of Ishiagu and Ewulu, the one for Ubulu-nor will soon commence, we have built community town halls, civic centers, ICT Centres, Obi’s Palaces and others for communities, we are still building even as I speak. Our vision is to take the building of Palaces to a higher level with a view to having uniform Obi Palaces across the various communities in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency,” Elumelu said.



While also campaigning for the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Delta State, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate, Chief Monday Onyeme; the Senatorial Candidate, Sen Ned Nwoko and the House of Assembly Candidate, Dr. Isaac Anwuzia, the Minority Leader noted that with the exceptional performance of the Okowa-led PDP administration in Delta State it is easy for the people of Delta State to benefit more in the Atiku/Okowa PDP administration at the centre.