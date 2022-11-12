2023: I SHALL GIVE DELTANS WHAT THEY WANT – Oborevwori

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 governorship Election Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has said that the ongoing ward-to-ward campaigns of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State is not only to seek votes but most importantly to get closer to the inner communities and assess their needs.

Speaking at Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area of the State, on Monday, he said the initiative is to ensure better planning and delivery of projects and programmes that will impact effectively on the development of the communities and prosperity of the people.

“We are the first and only across the country that has embarked on ward-to-ward campaigns. We want to ensure that we get to every community. It is not just to campaign. We are taking the opportunity to listen to our rural folks and take note of the particular needs of their communities so that we can continue to serve them according to their needs.

“The State government has tried and is still trying to provide for various communities but you cannot provide everything at once. If one need has been satisfied, priorities and the scale of preference changes. That is why we must reach out to all of our 270 wards to assess the people’s needs. You cannot govern effectively without getting closer to the people. You do not give people what they do not need. You give people what they need. That is exactly what we shall do to reinforce the achievements of the current administration of our hard-working Governor, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“As indicated in my manifesto, I shall listen more, do more, and achieve M.O.R.E for our people in terms of social and infrastructure provision, empowerment, and jobs and wealth creation when elected as Governor in 2023”.